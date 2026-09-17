Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

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Basketball player dunking a ball
Hulu + Live TV Includes Disney+ and ESPN

Watch NBA Games with Hulu + Live TV

With no-hassle setup, no hidden fees, and unlimited DVR, you get your favorite movies, shows, and sports along with 100+ live TV channels like FOX and ESPN.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

Top Networks for NBA and More

Catch 100+ Live and On Demand channels, including your favorite sports on ABC, ESPN, NBC, and regional sports in many cities. Certain local channels may not be available in all areas.

  • ABC Logo
  • TNT Logo
  • ESPN Logo
  • Fox Sports Logo
  • CBS Logo
  • Fox Logo
  • NBC Logo
  • Big Ten Network
  • CBS Sports Network
  • ESPN U Logo
  • Fox Sports 1 Logo
  • Fox Sports 2 Logo
  • SEC Logo

A Better Way to Follow Basketball

Pick Your Favorite Teams to Follow

Take your fandom to the next level

Select the NBA teams you want to follow and we’ll recommend games for you to watch all season.

Cell Phone In Hands

Your teams go with you

Watch all of your games wherever you go on your supported devices. Stream the games live on the Hulu app.

My Stuff Clippers

Game time is on your time

Record the sports you want to watch with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Never miss a moment of the action.

Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.

Get game-time alerts

Get game-time alerts

Get push notifications sent to your device so you'll know when your games are about to start.

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**

LIMITED TIME OFFER
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month^

$109.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air

Access to award-winning Hulu Originals

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

No ads in Hulu streaming library

No ads on Disney+

Ads will be served in select live and linear content

Download and watch on Hulu

Download and watch on Disney+

Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.


Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Español Add-on

Sports Add-on

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

  • Hulu Logo

    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

  • Apple Logo

    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. to view which channels are available in your area.

Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.

To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we'll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.

More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.