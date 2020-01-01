Watch NBA Games Live All Season

Watch your favorite teams live on your TV, phone and other devices instantly, or record and watch later.
Get One Week Free. Cancel Anytime. No Cable Required.
Regional restrictions and blackouts apply. Free trial offer for new and eligible returning Hulu + Live TV subscribers only. See details


#HuluSellouts

Hulu Sellouts Video

Watch the Video

Some of the league's best players sold out to tell you Hulu has Live Sports. Why? Money.

Top Networks for NBA and More

Catch 60+ Live and On Demand channels, including ABC, ESPN, TNT and regional sports networks from NBCSN and Fox in many cities. Certain local and regional channels may not be available in all locations.
ABC
TNT
ESPN
Fox Sports Network
CBS
FOX
NBC
BTN
CBS Sports Network
ESPN U
FOX Sports 1
Fox Sports 2
Golf Channel
NBC SN
SEC Network

A Better Way to Follow Basketball

PERSONALIZED NBA EXPERIENCE

Take your fandom to the next level

Select the NBA teams you want to follow and we’ll recommend games for you to watch all season.
Personalized recommendations for live NBA games
Watch on your phone

WATCH ON YOUR PHONE

Your teams go with you

Watch all of your games wherever you go on your supported devices. Stream the games live on the Hulu app.

RECORD & WATCH LATER

Game time is on your time

Record the games you want to watch with 50 hours of included Cloud DVR storage - with the option to upgrade to 200 hours.
Record and watch
Get game time alerts

PUSH NOTIFICATIONS

Get game-time alerts

Get push notifications sent to your device so you'll know when your games are about to start.

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Meet Your New TV Experience

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Cancel anytime.

HULU + LIVE TV

Get 1 week free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library (ad-supported). Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • CINEMAX®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $5.99/mo (ad-supported plan).

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

  • Can I watch local sports in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

    Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

  • Can I sign in to WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports?

    Yes, with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV you can use your username and password to log into our partner apps, such as WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, or NBC Sports.

  • How can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?

    Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • How does the free trial work for Hulu + Live TV?

    After signing up, new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu + Live TV service free for 7 days. You'll get full access to all our live and on-demand channels, features like 50 hours of free Cloud DVR, plus the streaming library with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If you decide Hulu is not for you, cancel easily online or by calling us before your trial ends, and your card won't be charged the monthly subscription fee.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer : our Hulu (ad-supported) plan for $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $53.99/month.