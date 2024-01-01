UpUp

Seventy-eight year old Carl Fredricksen travels to Paradise Falls in his home equipped with balloons, inadvertently taking a young stowaway.more

Starring: Edward AsnerChristopher PlummerJordan Nagai

Directors: Pete DocterBob Peterson

PGFamilyAdventureAnimationComedyKidsMovie2009

