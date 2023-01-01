Training DayTraining Day

Working undercover is a job and an attitude. A mad dog narco cop blurs the line between cop and criminal as he mentors an idealistic rookie partner during the rookie's training day.more

Starring: Denzel WashingtonEthan HawkeScott Glenn

Director: Antoine Fuqua

RThrillerDramaCrimeCops & DetectivesMovie2001
About this Movie

Working undercover is a job and an attitude. A mad dog narco cop blurs the line between cop and criminal as he mentors an idealistic rookie partner during the rookie's training day.

