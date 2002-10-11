The Transporter

PG-13ActionThrillerAdventureHorrorMovie • 2002

A former Special Forces operative who runs a criminal delivery enterprise discovers h...more

A former Special Forces operative who runs a criminal delivery en...More

About this Movie

The Transporter

A former Special Forces operative who runs a criminal delivery enterprise discovers he's carrying human cargo in this high-octane thriller.

Starring: Jason StathamShu QiFrançois BerléandMatt SchulzeRic Young

Director: Corey Yuen

