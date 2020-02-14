The Photograph

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie • 2020

A picture from her late mother's past sends renowned photographer Issa Rae on a search for answers—and into an unexpected love affair.

A picture from her late mother's past sends renowned photographer...More

About this Movie

The Photograph

A picture from her late mother's past sends renowned photographer Issa Rae on a search for answers—and into an unexpected love affair.

Starring: Issa RaeLakeith StanfieldChanté AdamsY'lan NoelLil Rel Howery

Director: Stella Meghie

PG-13Drama, RomanceMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

