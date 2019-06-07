Project Ithaca

R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie • 2019

A group of strangers awakens aboard an alien spacecraft.

A group of strangers awakens aboard an alien spacecraft.

Start watching Project Ithaca

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Skyline
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Captive State
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Our House
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Painless
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Peppermint
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
An Acceptable Loss
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Tammy and the T-Rex
TVMA • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Redcon-1
TVMA • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2018)
Extraterrestrial
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2014)
Survival Island
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
Hotel Artemis
R • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Goodland
TVMA • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2017)
Halo: Nightfall
TVMA • Thriller, Military & War • Movie (2015)
Hell Fest
R • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Mile 22
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial