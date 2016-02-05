Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Jane Austen's classic tale of the tangled relationships between lovers from different social classes in 19th century England is faced with a new challenge - an army of zombies!more

Starring: Lily JamesSam RileyBella Heathcote

Director: Burr Steers

About this Movie

Jane Austen's classic tale of the tangled relationships between lovers from different social classes in 19th century England is faced with a new challenge - an army of zombies!

