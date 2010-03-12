Our Family WeddingOur Family Wedding

PG-13ComedyRomanceMovie • 2010

Wedding plans result in a major culture clash between two families--one Mexican-Ameri...more

Wedding plans result in a major culture clash between two familie...More

Start watching Our Family Wedding

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Real Women Have Curves
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
I Think I Love My Wife
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Light It Up
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Heaven Help Us
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1985)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
The Ladykillers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
I.Q.
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
Cake
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Beautician and the Beast
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
Bring It On
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Dim Sum Funeral
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on