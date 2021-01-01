Oslo

TVMADramaMovie2021

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play, this film follows the unlikely story of the

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play, this film follows the u...More

Oslo: Invitation to the Set

About this Movie

Oslo

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play, this film follows the unlikely story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

Starring: Ruth WilsonAndrew ScottJeff WilbuschSalim DauWaleed F. Zuaiter

Director: Bartlett Sher

TVMADramaMovie2021
  • hd

