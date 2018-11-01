My Beautiful Laundrette

A young Pakistani man (Gordon Warnecke) and his street-punk lover (Daniel Day-Lewis) struggle to succeed in running a failing laundromat.more

A young Pakistani man (Gordon Warnecke) and his street-punk lover...More

Starring: Daniel Day-LewisGordon WarneckeSaeed Jaffrey

Director: Stephen Frears

RDramaComedyLGBTQ+Movie1986
  • hd

About this Movie

My Beautiful Laundrette

A young Pakistani man (Gordon Warnecke) and his street-punk lover (Daniel Day-Lewis) struggle to succeed in running a failing laundromat.

Starring: Daniel Day-LewisGordon WarneckeSaeed JaffreyRoshan SethDerrick Branche

Director: Stephen Frears

RDramaComedyLGBTQ+Movie1986
  • hd

