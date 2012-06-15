Grease

PGComedyMusicMusicals • RomanceMovie • 1978

Good girl Sandy and bad boy Danny try to rekindle a summer romance.

Good girl Sandy and bad boy Danny try to rekindle a summer romanc...More

Start watching Grease

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Tommy Boy
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1995)
La Bamba
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (1987)
Rock of Ages
PG-13 • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Legally Blonde
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Stand by Me
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1986)
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Frozen
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (2013)
Grease 2
PG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1982)
The First Wives Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Sleepless in Seattle
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Never Been Kissed
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
Eat Pray Love
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
The Wedding Planner
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Some Kind of Wonderful
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1987)
Hook
TVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)

About this Movie

Grease

Good girl Sandy and bad boy Danny try to rekindle a summer romance.

Starring: John TravoltaOlivia Newton-JohnStockard ChanningJeff ConawayDidi Conn

Director: Randal Kleiser

PGComedyMusicMusicalsRomanceMovie • 1978
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on