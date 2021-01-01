Eight Men Out

PGDramaHistorySportsMovie1988

The story of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox baseball scandal when eight ballplayers took ...more

The story of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox baseball scandal when eig...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Silence
R • Drama, History • Movie (2016)
The Messenger
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2009)
61*
TVMA • Sports, Drama • Movie (2001)
At Close Range
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1986)
Rocky II
PG • Drama, Sports • Movie (1979)
Apollo 13
PG • Drama, History • Movie (1995)
Rocky III
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1982)
Valkyrie
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Taxi Driver
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1976)
Sling Blade
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Bright Lights, Big City
R • Drama • Movie (1988)
Mississippi Burning
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1988)
No Way Out
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1987)
Rocky IV
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1985)
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1991)

About this Movie

Eight Men Out

The story of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox baseball scandal when eight ballplayers took money to throw the World Series.

Starring: John CusackClifton JamesMichael LernerChristopher LloydJohn Mahoney

Director: John Sayles

PGDramaHistorySportsMovie1988
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on