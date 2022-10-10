Batman (1966)

Holy original, Batfans! The Caped Crusader battles a quartet of his most devious enemies in this zowie 1966 movie based on the hit show.more

Holy original, Batfans! The Caped Crusader battles a quartet of h...More

Starring: Adam WestBurt WardCesar Romero

Director: Leslie H. Martinson

PGComedySuperheroesActionAdventureMovie1966
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Holy original, Batfans! The Caped Crusader battles a quartet of his most devious enemies in this zowie 1966 movie based on the hit show.

