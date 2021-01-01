Baby Boom

PGComedyRomanceDramaMovie1987

Corporate superwoman Diane Keaton's career threatens to come off the fast track when ...more

Corporate superwoman Diane Keaton's career threatens to come off

About this Movie

Baby Boom

Corporate superwoman Diane Keaton's career threatens to come off the fast track when she suddenly inherits a baby girl.

Starring: Diane KeatonHarold RamisSam ShepardSam WanamakerJames Spader

Director: Charles Shyer

PGComedyRomanceDramaMovie1987
  • hd

