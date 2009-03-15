Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise

TVPGDramaComedyMovie • 2009

Oliver surprises the family with a vacation to Puerto Rico.

Oliver surprises the family with a vacation to Puerto Rico.

Start watching Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
LOL
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Girl in Progress
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Drive Me Crazy
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Little Black Book
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Boys and Girls
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
Letters to Juliet
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
Beethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Switching Goals
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Jersey Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
His and Her Christmas
Family, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
TVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2009)
Holiday in Handcuffs
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
Snow
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Eve's Christmas
Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
A Cinderella Christmas
Romance, Holiday • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise

Oliver surprises the family with a vacation to Puerto Rico.

Starring: Gregory HarrisonHeidi SabanKatie VoldingJake DinwiddieKathleen Mealia

Director: Mark Griffiths

TVPGDrama, ComedyMovie • 2009
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on