After Earth

PG-13ActionAdventureScience FictionMovie2013

A thousand years after humans have left Earth, a general and his teen son crash on th...more

A thousand years after humans have left Earth, a general and his ...More

About this Movie

After Earth

A thousand years after humans have left Earth, a general and his teen son crash on the now-deadly planet - the father is injured, and the young man embarks on a dangerous mission to signal for help.

Starring: Jaden SmithWill SmithSophie OkonedoZoë Isabella KravitzGlenn Morshower

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

PG-13ActionAdventureScience FictionMovie2013
  • 5.1
  • hd

