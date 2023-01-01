Thank You For Your Service.

Save 25% off the regular monthly price of Hulu (With Ads)
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only. Eligible Exchange-authorized shoppers can save
25% off the regular monthly price of Hulu (With Ads) so long as Exchange membership
remains verified, then subscription will auto-renew at $7.99/month or then-current
regular monthly price. Offer valid for new and eligible existing Hulu-billed
subscribers only. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No
refunds or credits for partial months. Hulu is available in the United States only.
Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other
promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after
redemption of this offer may result in forfeiture of discount pricing.
The stories you love
Enjoy new releases and classics from the greatest creators in the world, available anytime.
The entertainment you want
Find something for every mood with more of the best shows, movies, and exclusive Originals.
On your terms
Watch at home or on the go on your favorite devices. Cancel anytime.
INCLUDED IN ALL PLANS
All The TV You Love
Watch full seasons of exclusively streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
Premium network add-ons available for an additional cost
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
All active-duty service members, retirees, honorably discharged Veterans and dependents 18 and older are eligible. You must have a valid and current ShopMyExchange.com account. Terms and conditions listed on Hulu’s listing page on the ShopMyExchange.com Marketplace apply.
Yes, the discount is available for new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers billed directly by Hulu with a current Exchange membership. Please note, this offer is only available with the Hulu (With Ads) plan, and so you may need to switch your plan in order to take advantage of the discount.
If you subscribed to a Disney Bundle through Hulu.com, your plan will be switched to the Hulu (With Ads) base plan with the military discount. Until your next billing date, you will still have access to Disney+ and ESPN+.
If you subscribed to a Disney Bundle through DisneyPlus.com, you will need to cancel your Disney Bundle subscription and wait until the end of your billing period. After your billing period has ended, you can redeem the military discount through ShopMyExchange.com.
The discount offer is limited to one (1) discount per authorized ShopMyExchange.com account. However, if you are an eligible dependent of an active-duty service member, retiree, or honorably discharged Veteran and have your own authorized ShopMyExchange.com account, you can redeem this offer separately.
Hulu’s Military Deal is only redeemable in regions where Hulu (With Ads) is currently available. Hulu is available anywhere within the United States and several U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Minor Outlying Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands. If you are part of a U.S. Military base located abroad, contact Hulu Support to set up your account. A current list of service locations is available on Hulu’s Help Center website. Hulu requires a high-speed internet connection for best viewing quality.