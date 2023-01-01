Hulu Military Deal
MILITARY EXCLUSIVE OFFER

Thank You For Your Service.

Save 25% off the regular monthly price of Hulu (With Ads)

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only. Eligible Exchange-authorized shoppers can save 25% off the regular monthly price of Hulu (With Ads) so long as Exchange membership remains verified, then subscription will auto-renew at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Offer valid for new and eligible existing Hulu-billed subscribers only. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Hulu is available in the United States only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing; not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer may result in forfeiture of discount pricing.
Love TV Icon

The stories you love

Enjoy new releases and classics from the greatest creators in the world, available anytime.
Play Tile Icon

The entertainment you want

Find something for every mood with more of the best shows, movies, and exclusive Originals.
Laptop Mobile Phone Icon

On your terms

Watch at home or on the go on your favorite devices. Cancel anytime.
INCLUDED IN ALL PLANS

All The TV You Love

Watch full seasons of exclusively streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

Premium network add-ons available for an additional cost

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.