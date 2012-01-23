She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.