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Sitcom for Kids

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The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballThe Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants, Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride.
TVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
That's So RavenThat's So Raven
Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven's sneak peeks into the future can make her (and her best friends Eddie and Chelsea) jump to the wrong conclusions. Somehow, they manage to create more comedic problems than they solve!
TVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The JetsonsThe Jetsons
Meet George Jetson and his quirky family: wife Jane, son Elroy and daughter Judy. Living in the automated, push-button world of the future hasn't made life any easier for the harried husband and father, who gets into one comical misadventure after another!
TVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
BUNK'DBUNK'D
Emma, Ravi and Zuri leave for Camp Kikiwaka! Emma and Ravi are CITs learning from Lou, the head counselor, and Xander, the camp heartthrob. Zuri meets fellow campers, Tiffany and Jorge. The kids adapt to their new "home away from home" at Camp Kikiwaka!
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
A-Z
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The JetsonsTVPG • Animation and Cartoons, Cartoons • TV Series (1962)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
That's So RavenTVG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2003)
The Wonderfully Weird World of GumballTVPG • Kids, Comedy • TV Series (2025)

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