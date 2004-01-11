While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn are quadruplets with only two things in common: their birthday and parents. This dynamic foursome battle sibling rivalry at every turn, but in the end when they are together, nothing can stop them.
K.C. Undercover
TVY7 • Kids, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
High school student K.C. Cooper goes undercover as the government's newest secret agent! With her spy family by her side, her wits, and arsenal of gadgets, she's ready for any covert operation, or homework assignment. Join K.C. as she learns that growing up in a family of spies means sharing every mission.
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Upon moving to her new home in Miami, strange things start happening to Emma as she meets her new crush, Daniel, and her new enemy, Maddie. Things get even trickier after she discovers she's a witch with magical powers!
Zeke and Luther
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Best friends Zeke and Luther have set their sights on becoming world-famous skateboarders. Together they attempt to master the coolest tricks and enter the biggest competitions. Between skating and summer school, there’s also donut deliveries, girls, and a pair of Tony Hawk’s boxers! Zeke and Luther are determined to be the best skateboarders in Pacific Terrace, no matter what obstacles stand in their way!
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Hunter Street
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
The lives of a group of foster kids are changed forever when they become a part of the Hunter family and get tangled up in all of the family's mysteries. When things go wrong or someone goes missing, the kids must work together to make things right.
I Am Frankie
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Frankie looks like a typical teenager but she harbors a very big secret – she's actually a cutting edge, experimental android who must keep her true identity hidden or else risk being powered down forever.
WITS Academy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Now a Guardian in training at WITS Academy, it seems like Andi's dream has finally come true. But she'll have to work hard to prove that she can live up to expectations as the first (and only) human Guardian.
