Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Sketch Comedy
Popular TV
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)
NBC in association with Broadway Video Enterprises bring you the landmark sketch comedy series.
Key & Peele
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Tired of watching just one comedian at a time? Get a pair. Catch sketch comedy masters and best friends Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele for a half hour of irreverent wit, pop-culture impressions and escalating absurdity.
Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2007)
Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! is a fast-paced, absurd collection of short films, parodies, animations, emotions, phone calls, pranks, and musical numbers featuring comedians, celebrities, bad actors and pets. This show comes from the creators of Tom Goes to the Mayor, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim.
A Black Lady Sketch Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2019)
A sketch-comedy series from comedian/actor Robin Thede, featuring a cast of black women and celebrity guests.
Tracey Ullman's Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Tracey Ullman portrays a dizzying array of everyday characters and famous faces who pop up in modern life in this sketch-comedy series.
Funny or Die Presents
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Today's funniest and sickest comic minds come together in this anything-goes sketch-comedy series that features scripted pieces, and more.
Inside Amy Schumer
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Straight-talking comic girl-next-door Amy Schumer is exposing herself -- and her messy world of dating, drinking and public debacles -- when she steps out from behind the microphone for an all-new, genre-busting comedy series.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)
TVPG • British, Comedy • TV Series (1988)
The original improvisation show, in which anything can and will happen.
Mr. Show
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1995)
Bob Odenkirk & David Cross star in this innovative HBO comedy series that features a montage of fabulously offbeat, out-of-kilter sketches.
The Dana Carvey Show
Comedy, Variety • TV Series (1996)
Dana Carvey stars in and writes this sketch comedy show in which a company of recurring performers tape before a live audience in New York City. The show features Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell of "The Daily Show" and Robert Smigel, the man behind "Triumph the Comic Insult Dog."
Little Britain
TV14 • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (2003)
Take a tour of Little Britain, a small and surreal parallel universe populated by gloriously over-the-top eccentrics, lunatics and social misfits who live in towns with strange names like Flange and Scoffage, as it looks at life in the new millennium.
The League of Gentlemen (1999)
TVMA • Comedy, Sketch Comedy • TV Series (1999)
In this funny, award-winning sketch comedy show, the lives of the inhabitants of a rather odd town unfold and interweave in darkly comic scenes.
The UCB Show
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A weekly showcase for the best sketch, characters and stand-up talent at UCB Theatres in LA and NYC.
She's Living for This
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
She's Living for This provides a unique, modern update to the classic TV variety show standard set by the likes of Sonny & Cher, Carol Burnett, and Benny Hill. This fun-filled half-hour is packed with some of the best-known queer comics and entertainers on the scene, and is bursting at the sequined seams with comedy sketches, special guests, and musical numbers; this show is guaranteed to tickle the funny bone.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?