Martial Arts

Popular TV
WWE Monday Night Raw
TV14 • Wrestling, Pro Wrestling • TV Series (1997)
This 90 minute version of the longest running episodic television show in history thrills the WWE Universe, as the Superstars of RAW excite with amazing matches and unforgettable moments.
WWE NXT
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2010)
The future is here. WWE’s hottest up and coming Superstars compete to prove they have what it takes.
Naruto
TVPG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki!
UFC Unleashed
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2005)
Mike Goldberg hosts a collection of great moments from past UFC battles, including a look at classic fights, quickest knockouts and legendary fighters
UFC Main Event
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Main Event is a 1-hour program that showcases the best fights of recent vintage, set-up by prefight, interview-driven features that reveal the backstories of the athletes and their mindsets just prior those epic bouts.
WWE 205 Live
TVPG • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
The greatest performers from WWE's Cruiserweight division showcase their unparalleled abilities on WWE Network! Witness Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, The Brian Kendrick, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and many more world-class talents perform breathtaking feats of athleticism on 205 Live!
UFC Ultimate Knockouts
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts brings you some of the most devastating finishes ever seen inside the Octagon. From one-punch knockouts to highlight reel kicks, you’ll see the UFCs’s biggest names in their most memorable performances.
UFC Fight Flashback
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Fight Flashback is an enhanced replay of the biggest fights, featuring never-before-seen footage from state-of-the-art, specialty cameras, and exclusive new sound captured from all corners. Experience the incredible sights and sounds of a UFC main event from the perspective of the people who lived it.
ShoBox: The New Generation: 2/14/2020
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Lightweight Thomas Mattice, plus 3 more bouts in different weight classes.
Afro Samurai
TVMA • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2009)
He's a legend with an ice cold soul and a jones for revenge: Afro Samurai. As a kid, he saw his father slaughtered. Now a man, Afro journeys to the mountain to face destiny. The perpetrators are gonna get what they deserve. Starring Samuel L. Jackson.
Ranma 1/2
TV14 • Sports, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
After falling into a cursed Chinese spring, Ranma Saotome changes gender when hit with cold water.
The Ultimate Fighter
TV14 • Reality, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2013)
28 middleweights arrive in Las Vegas with their friends and family for a shot at a UFC contract.
WWE Superstars
TVPG • Wrestling, Sports • TV Series (2009)
Featuring exclusive matches from the Superstars of RAW, along with action-packed recaps of what occurred earlier in the week on RAW.
SCB: Charlo vs. Williams
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
Jermall Charlo versus Julian Williams. Classic fight.
UFC Presents
TV14 • Sports, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2013)
UFC Presents takes you on an in-depth look at the history and stories around the fighters in the world's fastest growing sport in the world. These special features cover the super stars themselves: where they come from, how they arrived at the UFC, and the mark they've left on the mixed martial arts world.
SCB: Charlo vs. Trout
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2016)
Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout. Classic fight.
SCB: Charlo vs. Centeno
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2018)
Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr. Classic fight.
Mushi-shi
TV14 • Anime, Martial Arts • TV Series (2005)
Ginko, a Mushi master, travels from place to place researching the Mushi and helping people who are suffering because of the Mushi.
THE REVEAL with Mark Kriegel
TV14 • Sports, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Go beyond the ring with Showtime Championship Boxing's biggest stars.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Charlo vs. Hogan
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
Undefeated champ Jermall Charlo takes on middleweight Dennis Hogan. Live.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Garcia vs. Redkach
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Welterweight Danny Garcia takes on Ivan Redkach. Live from Barclays Center.
Countdown to UFC
TV14 • Sports, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2011)
After months of training it all comes down to Fight Week. Countdown focuses on the most heavily anticipated bouts on the fight card. It all comes down to one night. See what it takes as UFC® fighters prepare physically, mentally and strategically as they prepare for their night in the Octagon™. Countdown goes behind the scenes and takes you into the lives of fighters as they prepare for one of the biggest nights in their lives.
Showtime Championship Boxing: Russell vs. Nyambayar
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Gary Russell Jr. defends his title against Tugstsogt Nyambayar.
SHOWTIME BOXING: Special Edition: Shields vs. Habazin (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Undisputed champion Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin. NJ. REPLAY
ShoBox: The New Generation: Martinez vs. Rosales
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
Xavier Martinez, Richardson Hitchins, Kevin Newman, Rolando Romero.
ShoBox: The New Generation: Shishkin vs. Sierra (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Shishkin, Ergashev and O'Quinn in separate bouts. REPLAY
WWE en Español
TVPG • Sports, Latino • TV Series (2012)
Únete a los comentaristas de WWE en Español todas las semanas para que te enteres de las últimas noticias de Raw, Smackdown Live y mucho más , en nuestro idioma. ¡No te lo pierdas!
ShoBox: The New Generation: Vega vs. Palmetta (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
Erik Vega, Marcos Escudero & Amilcar Vidal in separate bouts. REPLAY
Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight
TVMA • Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2015)
UFC President Dana White travels around the country with his friends, sampling the best in local food, fun and fights as he scouts up-and-coming MMA talent.
ShoBox: The New Generation: Villa vs. Collado (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Ruben Villa, Tara Shelestyuk and Ruben Torres all in separate bouts. REPLAY
ShoBox: The New Generation: Mattice vs. Cruz (R)
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2020)
Lightweight Thomas Mattice, plus 3 more bouts. (Replay)
SBX: George vs. Escudero
Sports, Martial Arts • TV Series (2019)
Light heavyweights Joe George vs. Marcos Escudero (Replay)

Rush Hour 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (2001)
Warrior
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2011)
Half-Shell Heroes: Blast to the Past
TVY7 • Martial Arts, Animation • Movie (2015)
Game of Death
R • Sports, Adventure • Movie (1979)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1993)
Hero
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (2002)
(Sub) The Way of the Dragon (Eng Sub)
R • Sports, Action • Movie (1973)
The Big Boss
R • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (1971)
Drunken Master
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1980)
Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Martial Arts, Drama • Movie (2017)
Jet Li's Fearless
PG-13 • Martial Arts, International • Movie (2006)
Fist of Fury
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1972)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
PG-13 • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (2009)
American Ninja
R • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (1985)
Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying
TV14 • Martial Arts, Drama • Movie (2017)
Bloodsport
TV14 • Sports, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Master of White Crane Fist (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Sports, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Against The Ropes
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
No Holds Barred
PG-13 • Sports, Action • Movie (1989)
Attrition
R • Martial Arts, Adventure • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Afro Samurai Resurrection
TVMA • Action, Animation • Movie (2009)
Kiss of the Dragon
R • Martial Arts, Crime • Movie (2001)
The Villainess
Martial Arts, Drama • Movie (2017)
Blade of the Immortal
R • Martial Arts, International • Movie (2017)
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
R • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (1987)
The Monkey King 3
PG • Romance, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
The Reunion
PG-13 • Martial Arts, Sports • Movie (2011)
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
R • Martial Arts, Action • Movie (1991)
The Warrior's Way
R • Fantasy, Western • Movie (2010)
Girlfight
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom
TV14 • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Cage Fighter
Sports, Drama • Movie (2017)
Double Team
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (1997)

