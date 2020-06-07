Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ Final Live

Stream USA vs Netherlands, Sunday 7/7 at 11 am ET on FOX, FS1, and Telemundo. Watch live on your TV, phone, and other devices instantly - or record and watch later.
Every Game is Live on Hulu

Watch the commercial featuring the biggest U.S. soccer stars.
Every FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Game Live on Hulu
Don't miss a moment of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ action.
Group Stage
6/7-6/20
Round of 16
6/22-6/25
Quarter Finals
6/27-6/29
Semi-Finals
7/2-7/3
Third Place Match
7/6
Final
7/7

Tune in on FOX, FS1 & Telemundo

Also get 60+ other Live and On Demand channels with live sports, news and entertainment. To check for your local FOX affiliate, please click on the "View Channels In Your Area" link.
Experience the FIFA World Cup™ Like Never Before

PERSONALIZATION

An all-new soccer experience

Easily access live soccer games, highlights, and more from one place in the Hulu app.
All new soccer experience
FIFA World Cup - Watch on mobile phone and computer

WATCH ON YOUR PHONE

Take the games with you

Get the Hulu app and watch all matches of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ live on your supported devices - including on your mobile phone. A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch live video on up to two screens simultaneously.

RECORD & WATCH LATER

The games start when you want

Record live matches with 50 hours of included Cloud DVR storage - with the option to upgrade to 200 hours. Watch later at your convenience.
Record live games with 50 hours of Cloud DVR
Unlimited access to streaming library - watch Seinfeld, Rick & Morty, This Is Us, The Golden Girls, The Handmaid's Tale & more

THE HULU STREAMING LIBRARY - INCLUDED

There’s always something good on

Hulu + Live TV includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $5.99/month value – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Meet Your New TV Experience

  • What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • How does the free trial work for Hulu + Live TV?

    After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu + Live TV service free for 7 days. You'll get full access to all our live and on-demand channels, features like 50 hours of free Cloud DVR, plus the Streaming Library with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If you decide Hulu is not for you, cancel easily online or by calling us before your trial ends, and your card won't be charged the monthly subscription price of $44.99/month.

  • Can I watch live coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch coverage of World Cup games on Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

  • Can I watch 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ games on the Fox Sports Go app?

    Yes, with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can use your Hulu username and password to watch coverage of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on the Fox Sports Go app.

  • How can I stream 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ games on multiple devices at the same time?

    A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy Hulu + Live TV simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • Can I record live content?

    Absolutely! Never miss another episode, game or movie. When you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV you get 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage to record your shows and watch them later on any of your supported devices. If that’s not enough for your TV needs, add Enhanced Cloud DVR to increase your video storage to 200 hours. With Enhanced Cloud DVR you can record multiple shows at the same time, fast-forward through any content in your DVR (including commercials!), and stream your recordings anywhere, on any of your supported devices.

  • Can I watch Hulu + Live TV using a mobile hotspot?

    To get setup with Hulu + Live TV we’ll need to establish your home location with a residential, non-mobile internet connection. A mobile hotspot does not qualify as a non-mobile internet connection and therefore cannot be used as a home network.

    More information about home network requirements for Hulu + Live TV can be found here.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer starting at only $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $43.99/month.