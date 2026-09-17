Watch the Hulu Emmy® Collection
Sign up now and check out the groundbreaking Emmy® nominees streaming on Hulu - plus tons more shows and movies - all in one place.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
ABC and Over 100+ Live Channels
Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 100+ top channels for sports, news, and can’t-miss events along with tons of shows, movies, Hulu Originals, and more.
Why Hulu?
Watch live on mobile devices with the Hulu app
Never miss a moment of your favorite live events when you have Hulu with Live TV on your phone or tablet.
The largest streaming library
Hulu + Live TV includes full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $12.49/month value – with thousands of shows and movies. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.
Unlimited DVR included
Can’t watch live? No problem. Hulu’s Unlimited DVR lets you record your favorite live events so you can watch on your time – and fast forward through your DVR recorded content.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
What do I need to get started with Hulu?
To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices
What is the Hulu streaming library?
The Hulu streaming library includes full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. We’re constantly adding new stuff, and with all our subscription plans you can watch as much and as often as you like, whenever you like.
What is Hulu + Live TV?
Hulu + Live TV lets you stream 100+ channels live, so you can watch sports, news, and entertainment as it happens. Plus, you get unlimited access to our streaming library with our Hulu (ad-supported) plan and unlimited DVR. You also have the ability to watch on two screens at once.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes, we offer a three day free trial of Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to Disney+ and ESPN Select via their separate apps.