Documentaries and Specials

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities. Additional terms apply.

*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.

**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.

†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.

Live TV channels will include ad breaks.





