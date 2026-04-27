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BUNDLE NOW

Boost your streaming lineup with Disney+, Hulu Bundle.

Enjoy Disney+ (With Ads) together with your Hulu (With Ads) subscription for just $1/month more.

UPGRADE NOW

U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. .
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to thousands of episodes of every kind of TV with Hulu. From FX's Alien Earth to Only Murders in The Building to Paradise – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.

  • Alien Earth
  • King of the Hill
  • Washington Black
  • High Potential
  • Paradise
  • Only Murders in the Building

Disney+ has your favorite stories

Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.

© 2026 Disney and its related entities.

  • The Fantastic Four : First Steps
  • Wonder Man
  • Tron Ares
  • Bluey
  • Zootopia 2
  • The Muppet Show

How It Works

  • Sign up for a bundle

    STEP 1

    Upgrade to a bundle

    Click the button at the top of this page to log in to your Hulu account and upgrade to Disney+, Hulu Bundle. You'll be billed $12.99/month by Hulu for access to both services.

  • Access your Disney+ account

    STEP 2

    Access your Disney+ account

    After upgrading, you can use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.

  • Download apps and start streaming

    STEP 3

    Download apps and start streaming

    Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

With your Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan, there is something for everyone! With Disney+, you get new releases, classics, series, and Originals from the creators at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo. With Hulu, you can enjoy current hits, comfort classics, award-winning originals, and movies everyone is talking about. Get both and start streaming now!

After signing up for a Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan of your choice, download the Hulu and Disney+ apps separately to access each service and stream across your favorite devices and platforms, including TV, computer, mobile and game consoles. See here for a more detailed list of supported devices.

Devices supported by Hulu

Devices supported by Disney+

You'll have to download the Disney+ and Hulu apps separately to access each service. Select Hulu content is available to watch via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content is only available via the Hulu app.

You can add HBO Max®, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, Cinemax®, or STARZ® to your Hulu subscription for additional monthly subscription fees.

Yes, you can cancel your subscription to a bundle anytime online or by calling us.

No, there is no free trial.

No. The bundle is only available for customers 18 and older.