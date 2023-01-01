Hulu

June 13 - June 16

Stream the festival live - right from your couch.
Available to all Hulu subscribers.

Start Your Free Trial Watch Live
Requires Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access available 6/13/24 through 6/16/24 from 7:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. CT. Free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers only. After free trial ends, subscription fees apply starting at $7.99/month unless canceled. Cancel anytime. Terms apply.

Catch Bonnaroo Live - All Weekend Long

Bonnaroo
*We'll be regularly updating this page with the latest lineup for the Bonnaroo 2024 livestream only on Hulu.
CHANNEL 1
Band
Matt Maltese
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
Durand Bernarr
8:55 PM ET, 7:55 PM CT, 5:55 PM PT
8:55 PM ET
7:55 PM CT
5:55 PM PT
HEADLINER
Pretty Lights (Set 1)
10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT
10:00 PM ET
9:00 PM CT
7:00 PM PT
HEADLINER
Pretty Lights (Set 2)
11:40 PM ET, 10:40 PM CT, 8:40 PM PT
11:40 PM ET
10:40 PM CT
8:40 PM PT
BigXThaPlug
1:30 AM ET, 12:30 AM CT, 10:30 PM PT
1:30 AM ET
12:30 AM CT
10:30 PM PT
GWAR
2:30 AM ET, 1:30 AM CT, 11:30 PM PT
2:30 AM ET
1:30 AM CT
11:30 PM PT
CHANNEL 1
Band
David Kushner
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
Dominic Fike
8:45 PM ET, 7:45 PM CT, 5:45 PM PT
8:45 PM ET
7:45 PM CT
5:45 PM PT
Key Glock
9:45 PM ET, 8:45 PM CT, 6:45 PM PT
9:45 PM ET
8:45 PM CT
6:45 PM PT
Maggie Rogers
10:45 PM ET, 9:45 PM CT, 7:45 PM PT
10:45 PM ET
9:45 PM CT
7:45 PM PT
HEADLINER
Post Malone
12:00 AM ET, 11:00 PM CT, 9:00 PM PT
12:00 AM ET
11:00 PM CT
9:00 PM PT
HEADLINER
T-Pain
1:45 AM ET, 12:45 AM CT, 10:45 PM PT
1:45 AM ET
12:45 AM CT
10:45 PM PT
CHANNEL 2
Band
Gary Clark Jr
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
Faye Webster
9:10 PM ET, 8:10 PM CT, 6:10 PM PT
9:10 PM ET
8:10 PM CT
6:10 PM PT
GROUPLOVE
10:10 PM ET, 9:10 PM CT, 7:10 PM PT
10:10 PM ET
9:10 PM CT
7:10 PM PT
TV Girl
10:45 PM ET, 9:45 PM CT, 7:45 PM PT
10:45 PM ET
9:45 PM CT
7:45 PM PT
Lizzy McAlpine
11:25 PM ET, 10:25 PM CT, 8:25 PM PT
11:25 PM ET
10:25 PM CT
8:25 PM PT
Interpol
12:30 AM ET, 11:30 PM CT, 9:30 PM PT
12:30 AM ET
11:30 PM CT
9:30 PM PT
Thundercat
1:45 AM ET, 12:45 AM CT, 10:45 PM PT
1:45 AM ET
12:45 AM CT
10:45 PM PT
CHANNEL 1
Band
Jon Batiste
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
Reneé Rapp
8:45 PM ET, 7:45 PM CT, 5:45 PM PT
8:45 PM ET
7:45 PM CT
5:45 PM PT
Gregory Alan Isakov
9:50 PM ET, 8:50 PM CT, 6:50 PM PT
9:50 PM ET
8:50 PM CT
6:50 PM PT
Cigarettes After Sex
11:00 PM ET, 10:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM PT
11:00 PM ET
10:00 PM CT
8:00 PM PT
Cage the Elephant
12:10 AM ET, 11:10 PM CT, 9:10 PM PT
12:10 AM ET
11:10 PM CT
9:10 PM PT
HEADLINER
Melanie Martinez
1:30 AM ET, 12:30 AM CT, 10:30 PM PT
1:30 AM ET
12:30 AM CT
10:30 PM PT
CHANNEL 2
Band
The Teskey Brothers
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
Bakar
9:10 PM ET, 8:10 PM CT, 6:10 PM PT
9:10 PM ET
8:10 PM CT
6:10 PM PT
Brittany Howard
10:15 PM ET, 9:15 PM CT, 7:15 PM PT
10:15 PM ET
9:15 PM CT
7:15 PM PT
Teezo Touchdown
11:20 PM ET, 10:20 PM CT, 8:20 PM PT
11:20 PM ET
10:20 PM CT
8:20 PM PT
Sean Paul
12:30 AM ET, 11:30 PM CT, 9:30 PM PT
12:30 AM ET
11:30 PM CT
9:30 PM PT
Parcels
1:40 AM ET, 12:40 AM CT, 10:40 PM PT
1:40 AM ET
12:40 AM CT
10:40 PM PT
CHANNEL 1
Band
Chappell Roan
5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT
5:05 PM ET
4:05 PM CT
2:05 PM PT
Carly Rae Jepsen
6:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM CT, 3:15 PM PT
6:15 PM ET
5:15 PM CT
3:15 PM PT
Ashnikko
7:15 PM ET, 6:15 PM CT, 4:15 PM PT
7:15 PM ET
6:15 PM CT
4:15 PM PT
Goth Babe
8:55 PM ET, 7:55 PM CT, 5:55 PM PT
8:55 PM ET
7:55 PM CT
5:55 PM PT
IDLES
10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT
10:00 PM ET
9:00 PM CT
7:00 PM PT
Joey Bada$$
11:15 PM ET, 10:15 PM CT, 8:15 PM PT
11:15 PM ET
10:15 PM CT
8:15 PM PT
Khruangbin
12:20 AM ET, 11:20 PM CT, 9:20 PM PT
12:20 AM ET
11:20 PM CT
9:20 PM PT
CHANNEL 2
Band
Milky Chance
5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT
5:05 PM ET
4:05 PM CT
2:05 PM PT
Yves Tumor
6:05 PM ET, 5:05 PM CT, 3:05 PM PT
6:05 PM ET
5:05 PM CT
3:05 PM PT
Charles Wesley Godwin
7:10 PM ET, 6:10 PM CT, 4:10 PM PT
7:10 PM ET
6:10 PM CT
4:10 PM PT
BadBadNotGood
8:15 PM ET, 7:15 PM CT, 5:15 PM PT
8:15 PM ET
7:15 PM CT
5:15 PM PT
Greensky Bluegrass
9:20 PM ET, 8:20 PM CT, 6:20 PM PT
9:20 PM ET
8:20 PM CT
6:20 PM PT
Taking Back Sunday
10:30 PM ET, 9:30 PM CT, 7:30 PM PT
10:30 PM ET
9:30 PM CT
7:30 PM PT
HEADLINER
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
11:50 PM ET, 10:50 PM CT, 8:50 PM PT
11:50 PM ET
10:50 PM CT
8:50 PM PT
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo

Hulu Has Live Music and So Do You

Hulu subscribers can stream the season's hottest festivals live. Catch Bonnaroo June 13-16 and don't miss Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival. It's all included with your Hulu plan.

Requires Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access available 6/13/24 through 6/16/24 from 7:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. CT.
Bonnaroo Bonnaroo
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