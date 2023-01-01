June 13 - June 16
Stream the festival live - right from your couch.
Available to all Hulu subscribers.
|Band
|Matt Maltese
|
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
|Durand Bernarr
|
8:55 PM ET, 7:55 PM CT, 5:55 PM PT
8:55 PM ET
7:55 PM CT
5:55 PM PT
|
HEADLINERPretty Lights (Set 1)
|
10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT
10:00 PM ET
9:00 PM CT
7:00 PM PT
|
HEADLINERPretty Lights (Set 2)
|
11:40 PM ET, 10:40 PM CT, 8:40 PM PT
11:40 PM ET
10:40 PM CT
8:40 PM PT
|BigXThaPlug
|
1:30 AM ET, 12:30 AM CT, 10:30 PM PT
1:30 AM ET
12:30 AM CT
10:30 PM PT
|GWAR
|
2:30 AM ET, 1:30 AM CT, 11:30 PM PT
2:30 AM ET
1:30 AM CT
11:30 PM PT
|Band
|David Kushner
|
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
|Dominic Fike
|
8:45 PM ET, 7:45 PM CT, 5:45 PM PT
8:45 PM ET
7:45 PM CT
5:45 PM PT
|Key Glock
|
9:45 PM ET, 8:45 PM CT, 6:45 PM PT
9:45 PM ET
8:45 PM CT
6:45 PM PT
|Maggie Rogers
|
10:45 PM ET, 9:45 PM CT, 7:45 PM PT
10:45 PM ET
9:45 PM CT
7:45 PM PT
|
HEADLINERPost Malone
|
12:00 AM ET, 11:00 PM CT, 9:00 PM PT
12:00 AM ET
11:00 PM CT
9:00 PM PT
|
HEADLINERT-Pain
|
1:45 AM ET, 12:45 AM CT, 10:45 PM PT
1:45 AM ET
12:45 AM CT
10:45 PM PT
|Band
|Gary Clark Jr
|
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
|Faye Webster
|
9:10 PM ET, 8:10 PM CT, 6:10 PM PT
9:10 PM ET
8:10 PM CT
6:10 PM PT
|GROUPLOVE
|
10:10 PM ET, 9:10 PM CT, 7:10 PM PT
10:10 PM ET
9:10 PM CT
7:10 PM PT
|TV Girl
|
10:45 PM ET, 9:45 PM CT, 7:45 PM PT
10:45 PM ET
9:45 PM CT
7:45 PM PT
|Lizzy McAlpine
|
11:25 PM ET, 10:25 PM CT, 8:25 PM PT
11:25 PM ET
10:25 PM CT
8:25 PM PT
|Interpol
|
12:30 AM ET, 11:30 PM CT, 9:30 PM PT
12:30 AM ET
11:30 PM CT
9:30 PM PT
|Thundercat
|
1:45 AM ET, 12:45 AM CT, 10:45 PM PT
1:45 AM ET
12:45 AM CT
10:45 PM PT
|Band
|Jon Batiste
|
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
|Reneé Rapp
|
8:45 PM ET, 7:45 PM CT, 5:45 PM PT
8:45 PM ET
7:45 PM CT
5:45 PM PT
|Gregory Alan Isakov
|
9:50 PM ET, 8:50 PM CT, 6:50 PM PT
9:50 PM ET
8:50 PM CT
6:50 PM PT
|Cigarettes After Sex
|
11:00 PM ET, 10:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM PT
11:00 PM ET
10:00 PM CT
8:00 PM PT
|Cage the Elephant
|
12:10 AM ET, 11:10 PM CT, 9:10 PM PT
12:10 AM ET
11:10 PM CT
9:10 PM PT
|
HEADLINERMelanie Martinez
|
1:30 AM ET, 12:30 AM CT, 10:30 PM PT
1:30 AM ET
12:30 AM CT
10:30 PM PT
|Band
|The Teskey Brothers
|
8:05 PM ET, 7:05 PM CT, 5:05 PM PT
8:05 PM ET
7:05 PM CT
5:05 PM PT
|Bakar
|
9:10 PM ET, 8:10 PM CT, 6:10 PM PT
9:10 PM ET
8:10 PM CT
6:10 PM PT
|Brittany Howard
|
10:15 PM ET, 9:15 PM CT, 7:15 PM PT
10:15 PM ET
9:15 PM CT
7:15 PM PT
|Teezo Touchdown
|
11:20 PM ET, 10:20 PM CT, 8:20 PM PT
11:20 PM ET
10:20 PM CT
8:20 PM PT
|Sean Paul
|
12:30 AM ET, 11:30 PM CT, 9:30 PM PT
12:30 AM ET
11:30 PM CT
9:30 PM PT
|Parcels
|
1:40 AM ET, 12:40 AM CT, 10:40 PM PT
1:40 AM ET
12:40 AM CT
10:40 PM PT
|Band
|Chappell Roan
|
5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT
5:05 PM ET
4:05 PM CT
2:05 PM PT
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|
6:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM CT, 3:15 PM PT
6:15 PM ET
5:15 PM CT
3:15 PM PT
|Ashnikko
|
7:15 PM ET, 6:15 PM CT, 4:15 PM PT
7:15 PM ET
6:15 PM CT
4:15 PM PT
|Goth Babe
|
8:55 PM ET, 7:55 PM CT, 5:55 PM PT
8:55 PM ET
7:55 PM CT
5:55 PM PT
|IDLES
|
10:00 PM ET, 9:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM PT
10:00 PM ET
9:00 PM CT
7:00 PM PT
|Joey Bada$$
|
11:15 PM ET, 10:15 PM CT, 8:15 PM PT
11:15 PM ET
10:15 PM CT
8:15 PM PT
|Khruangbin
|
12:20 AM ET, 11:20 PM CT, 9:20 PM PT
12:20 AM ET
11:20 PM CT
9:20 PM PT
|Band
|Milky Chance
|
5:05 PM ET, 4:05 PM CT, 2:05 PM PT
5:05 PM ET
4:05 PM CT
2:05 PM PT
|Yves Tumor
|
6:05 PM ET, 5:05 PM CT, 3:05 PM PT
6:05 PM ET
5:05 PM CT
3:05 PM PT
|Charles Wesley Godwin
|
7:10 PM ET, 6:10 PM CT, 4:10 PM PT
7:10 PM ET
6:10 PM CT
4:10 PM PT
|BadBadNotGood
|
8:15 PM ET, 7:15 PM CT, 5:15 PM PT
8:15 PM ET
7:15 PM CT
5:15 PM PT
|Greensky Bluegrass
|
9:20 PM ET, 8:20 PM CT, 6:20 PM PT
9:20 PM ET
8:20 PM CT
6:20 PM PT
|Taking Back Sunday
|
10:30 PM ET, 9:30 PM CT, 7:30 PM PT
10:30 PM ET
9:30 PM CT
7:30 PM PT
|
HEADLINERJason Isbell and the 400 Unit
|
11:50 PM ET, 10:50 PM CT, 8:50 PM PT
11:50 PM ET
10:50 PM CT
8:50 PM PT
Hulu subscribers can stream the season's hottest festivals live. Catch Bonnaroo June 13-16 and don't miss Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival. It's all included with your Hulu plan.
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