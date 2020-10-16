DISNEY BUNDLE DUO BASIC

The Disney Bundle

Both with ads, for $9.99/month.
DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC

The Disney Bundle

All with ads, for $12.99/month.*
*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.



Sign up for Hulu only

Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to Hulu with tons of episodes of every kind of TV. From Modern Family to The Handmaid's Tale to This Is Us – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.
FeaturedTV ShowsMovies

Helstrom

TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)

The New York Times Presents

TVMA • News, News Magazine • TV Series (2020)

Monsterland

Horror • TV Series (2020)

Woke

TVMA • Comedy, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)

Love, Victor

TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2020)

The Chi

TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2017)

Power Book IV: Force

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)

Only Murders in the Building

TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2023)

Billions

TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)

The Good Doctor

TV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (2017)

Naruto Shippuden

TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)

Vacation Friends 2

R • Comedy, Action and Adventure • Movie (2023)

Fear

R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)

The Whale

Drama • Movie (2022)

The Equalizer

R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2014)

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story

TV14 • Drama • Movie (2023)

The Menu

R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2022)
INCLUDED IN ALL PLANS

All The TV You Love

Watch full seasons of exclusive streaming series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.

Premium network add-ons available for an additional cost
HULU + LIVE TV, NOW WITH DISNEY+ AND ESPN+, ALL WITH ADS

Live TV Makes It Better

Get 90+ top channels on Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV with your favorite live sports, news, and events - plus the entire Hulu streaming library. With Unlimited DVR, store Live TV recordings for up to nine months and fast-forward through your DVR content. Access endless entertainment with Disney+ and live sports with ESPN+.

For a limited time, get Hulu + Live TV for $49.99/month for 3 months.*

*Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only. $49.99/mo for 3 mos, then $76.99/mo (or then-current regular monthly price). Ends 10/11/23. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Access content from each service separately. Location data required to watch certain content. Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows. .

Live Sports
Catch your games at home or on the go. Stream live games from major college and pro leagues including the NCAA®, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more. Includes top local and national sports networks like ABC, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FOX, FS1, TNT, NFL Network and more.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

Breaking News
Keep pace with what's going on locally and globally with trusted opinions from all the top news networks.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

Biggest Events
Spectacular, can't-miss moments like the Olympics, Grammys®, Oscars®, Emmys®, and more.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.