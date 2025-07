Which Hulu plan do I need to add STARZ® to my subscription?

To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch STARZ on Hulu. The Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plans will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (With Ads) plan.