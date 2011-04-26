NEW SEASON SEPTEMBER 2019 • 1 season available

The Voice

TVPG • Reality, Family, Music • TV Series • 2011

Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches ...more

Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches ...more

Start watching The Voice

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (10 episodes)

1 season available

(10 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season18
Episode 1

The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

Pop culture phenomenon Nick Jonas joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they begin their search for the best voice in America on the first night of Blind Auditions, vying to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.
Episode 2

The Blind Auditions, Part 2

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions.
Episode 3

The Blind Auditions, Part 3

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the third night of Blind Auditions.
Episode 4

The Blind Auditions, Part 4

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fourth night of Blind Auditions.
Episode 5

The Blind Auditions, Part 5

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of Blind Auditions.
Episode 6

The Battles Premiere

The Battle Rounds begin as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Bebe Rexha to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Episode 7

The Battles, Part 2

The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Bebe Rexha to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Episode 8

The Battles, Part 3

The Battle Rounds conclude as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Bebe Rexha to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hope of advancing to the Knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save.
Episode 9

The Knockouts Premiere

The Knockouts begin as the coaches, along with a Mega Mentor, prepare their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the coaches will choose a winner to advance and have one steal each.
Episode 10

The Knockouts, Part 2

The Knockout Rounds conclude as the coaches, along with a Mega Mentor, prepare their artists to perform individually against a teammate; the four artists saved during the Battle Rounds will compete for America's vote in a Four-Way Knockout.

How Many Times Can Kelly Say "Thundercat"? - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes

Arei Moon and Jon Mullins Are Both Very Powerful Singers - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Cedrice and Toneisha Harris Both Take on Rihanna Songs - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Mandi Castillo and Thunderstorm Artis Both Wow the Coaches - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Mandi Thomas Rocks Maren Morris' "My Church" Against Anaya Cheyenne - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Micah Iverson and Tayler Green Deliver Beautiful Performances - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Nelson Cade III Sings Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" - Four-Way Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Nick Jonas and James Taylor Compare Hairstyles - The Voice Knockouts 2020 Outtakes

Allegra Miles and Jacob Miller Leave Nick Jonas with a Tough Choice - The Voice Knockouts 2020

The Voice Drops the Hammer with This Year's Mega Mentor, James Taylor

Cam Spinks and Todd Tilghman Have a Country Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Darious Lyles and Mike Jerel: Two Powerhouse Vocalists! - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Joanna Serenko and Zan Fiskum Have an Incredibly Tough Knockout - The Voice Knockouts 2020

Joei Fulco and Levi Watkins Both Give "Perfect Performances!"

Roderick Chambers and Tate Brusa Fight It Out - The Voice Knockouts 2020

The Jonas Brothers Eat Cake, No Love for Blake and More - The Voice Battles 2020 Outtakes

CammWess and Megan Danielle Are Neck-and-Neck with Amazing Performances

Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick Reveal Their First Knockout Pairings

Arei Moon vs. Samuel Wilco - An R&B Spin on John Waite's "Missing You" - The Voice Battles 2020

Brittney Allen vs. Zan Fiskum - Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine"

Jon Mullins vs. Todd Tilghman - Shenandoah's "Ghost in This House"

Mandi Thomas vs. Sara Collins - Martina McBride's "My Baby Loves Me" - The Voice Battles 2020

Megan Danielle vs. Samantha Howell - Patty Griffin's "Top of the World"

Tayler Green and Jacob Miller Win Battles for Team Kelly and Team Nick

Battles! Battles! Battles! Battles! Battles! - The Voice Battles 2020 Outtakes

Cedrice vs. Thunderstorm Artis - "Stay" by Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko - The Voice Battles 2020

The Battle Advisors: Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Joe and Kevin Jonas

Who's Battling Next for Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick? - The Voice Battles 2020

Anders Drerup vs. Tate Brusa - Post Malone's "Circles" Performance - The Voice Battles 2020

Cam Spinks vs. Kailey Abel - Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina's "What Ifs"

CammWess vs. Mandi Castillo - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita" 2020

Darious Lyles vs. Nelson Cade III - The Classic "Come Together" - The Voice Battles 2020

Gigi Hess vs. Micah Iverson - Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" - The Voice Battles 2020

Jacob Daniel Murphy vs. Toneisha Harris - Lizzo's "Good as Hell" - The Voice Battles 2020

Allegra Miles vs. Michael Williams - Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know"

Anaya Cheyenne vs. Chelle - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa's "Scared to Be Lonely"

Jamal Corrie vs. Levi Watkins - OneRepublic's "Counting Stars" - The Voice Battles 2020

Joei Fulco vs. Todd Michael Hall - Tina Turner's "The Best" - The Voice Battles 2020

Mike Jerel vs. Zach Day - Miguel's "Adorn" - The Voice Battles 2020

Blake Shelton's Confusion of Tokyo Rock, Emo Rock and More

A Glimpse at the Battling Artists from Teams Blake, Kelly, Legend and Nick

Joanna Serenko vs. Roderick Chambers - Billie Eilish's "when the party's over"

Allison Grace Sings the Norah Jones Tune "Don't Know Why" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Anders Drerup Sings Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love"

Brittney Allen Is Great on the Low Notes on Robyn's "Dancing on My Own"

Cedrice Completes Team Legend, Singing the Peggy Lee Tune "Fever"

Country Singer Cam Spinks Sings Pat Green's "Wave on Wave" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Four Chairs! Mandi Castillo Sings Juan Gabriel's "Así Fue" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Gigi Hess Has Great Runs as She Sings The Cure's "Lovesong" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Kailey Abel Brings Her Growl on Alphaville's "Forever Young" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Kevin Farris Sings with Nick Jonas After Performing Johnnyswim's "Home"

Tracey Preston Sings Aretha Franklin's "Rock Steady" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Tyrone "Mr. Superfantastic" Perkins Sings T-Bone Walker's "Stormy Monday"

Nick Jonas' Full Name, Blake's Chicken Hair and More - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020 Outtakes

Win a Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton Bunny Painting; Plus, Meet Nick Jonas in LA! - The Voice 2020

Alt Rock Singer Micah Iverson Performs Kodaline's "All I Want" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Anaya Cheyenne's Amazing Runs on Lady Gaga's "I'll Never Love Again"

Ari Tibi Sings Brandi Carlile's "The Joke" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Chan Fuze Parties on King Floyd's "Groove Me" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Jacob Daniel Murphy Sings Aretha Franklin's "Until You Come Back to Me"

Jacob Miller Sings Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Jared Harper Sings The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

Jon Mullins and His Huge Voice on Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me"

Jules Sings Cage the Elephant's "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Mandi Thomas - Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman's "Time to Say Goodbye"

Michael Williams Sings Lauren Daigle's "You Say" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Roderick Chambers Impresses Nick on Brian McKnight's "Back at One"

Zan Fiskum's Ethereal Performance of Maggie Rogers' "Light On" - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Nick Jonas' Babies and Kelly's Korner - The Voice Blind Auditions 2020 Outtakes

Mike Jerel Sings James Brown's "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World"

You May Also Like

Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
New Amsterdam
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Wall
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Undercover Boss
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1998)
The Good Doctor
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (10 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial