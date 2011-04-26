Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches ...more
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches ...more
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
1 season available (10 episodes)
1 season available
(10 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month