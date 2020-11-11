1 season available (16 episodes)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

TV14RealityTV Series2020

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undiscovered world that i...more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undis...More

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Welcome to Salt Lake City!

Salt Lake City is more than just mountains and religion. When Jen throws a Tongan themed birthday party for her friend Meredith, it’s anything but a celebration. Heather discovers that her longtime friend, Lisa, has been spreading rumors about her.
Episode 2

A Snow Mountain of Trouble

Meredith’s birthday party comes to an icy-cold ending when Jen and Mary get into a heated argument and Whitney confronts Lisa. Heather invites all the women to a ski day, which starts out well, but goes downhill.
Episode 3

Everybody Needs a Switzerland

With the ladies operating on a “clean slate,” Whitney plans a roaring 20s party. Heather hosts a baby shower for five of her young, Mormon, pregnant employees, Meredith and Mary grow closer, and Jen acts inappropriately at a nighttime gathering.
Episode 4

Roaring Emotions

At the conclusion of Whitney’s 20s Party, Jen’s explosive temper reaches a boiling point. Meredith finally reveals the truth about her marriage to Lisa. Mary takes the high road and invites Jen to her luncheon.
Episode 5

Ladies Who Lunch

Mary’s luncheon ends in disaster when Jen accuses Mary of being racist and Mary accuses Heather of being two-faced. While Whitney deals with her daddy issues, Meredith’s marriage problems escalate, and Lisa reflects on her own marriage.
Episode 6

Sundance City

When Sundance arrives to Utah, it’s nonstop parties and celebrations for the ladies. Jen and Mary finally call truce. Heather is on the prowl for a one-night stand, with the help of Vanderpump Rules’ Utah natives Lala and Katie to assist.
Episode 7

Fashion Faux Pas

Whitney grows concerned when her dad says he’s ready to move on from the treatment center. Heather comes clean with her daughters over her hesitations with Mormonism. Meredith’s husband Seth misses the Park City Fashion show.
Episode 8

Hot Tub Confessions

While Heather works on expanding her business, Lisa and John have a heart to heart about how much work she’s taking on and Whitney enlists her husband, Justin to have a difficult conversation with her father.
Episode 9

Hip Hop and Heartbreak

Meredith and Seth are happy to be back together, while Heather has an awkward Valentine’s Day with her ex-husband. Whitney hears that the other women are talking about Jen behind her back and things get heated when she decides to tell Jen.
Episode 10

In Hot Water

After blowing up at Sharrieff’s birthday party, all of Jen’s relationships are on the rocks. With Meredith and Seth in a better place, it’s finally time to share some good news. Things get heated when Whitney and Heather try to make amends with Jen.
Episode 11

All Bets are Off

Whitney hosts a dinner with her dad and siblings in an effort to reunite their family, while Jen sets Heather up on a date with Sharrieff’s friend. When Whitney invites the women for a girls getaway to Vegas, Lisa has reservations about going.
Episode 12

Sinners in the City

The Vegas trip implodes during dinner when Jen feels betrayed by Meredith and Lisa. Later, the ladies, sans Jen, gather together and discover there is more deception brewing. Jen is confronted, and the women are left questioning who to trust.
Episode 13

Chilly Reception

Meredith and Seth realize that their marriage is a hot topic for their friends. Sharrieff surprises Jen with a date night. At the Beauty Lab Launch Party, Jen tries to make amends with her friends, but it doesn’t go as well as she planned.
Episode 14

Reunion Part 1

The reunion kicks off with Jen revealing the issues that still haunt her and her husband, while Whitney addresses the rumors swirling in her marriage. Meredith confronts Jen about the awkward night at her house. Tensions rise with Lisa and Mary.
Episode 15

Reunion Part 2

Mary reveals intimate details about her marriage and sets the record straight about her church. Meredith demands respect from the women about her marriage. Frustrations heighten between Lisa, Whitney, and Heather, pushing Lisa to her breaking point.
Episode 16

Reunion Part 3

The husbands take the stage, and Justin reveals shocking details about leaving the Mormon church. Whitney shares an update on her dad’s sobriety. Emotions come to a head when Jen opens up about cultural insensitivities within the group.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion. In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands.

