The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

TV14 • Reality • TV Series • 2010

The hit Bravo franchise heads to the glamorous city that defines luxurious wealth and pampered privilege, a city where being seen and who you know is ...more

Episode 1

Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy

Lisa Rinna introduces her friend, Denise Richards, to the group. Lisa Vanderpump struggles to come to terms with her grief after a personal tragedy. At Kyle’s pool party, Dorit is concerned that Teddi will twist information and use it against her.
Episode 2

Eat Your Heart Out

Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump visit the cosmetic dermatologist in hopes of lifting Lisa’s spirits — as well as some other body parts. Dorit suggests a girls' trip to the Bahamas, anticipating that time away will strengthen relationships amongst the group.
Episode 3

Sun and Shade in the Bahamas

In the Bahamas, newcomer Denise discovers that fun in the sun, sand, and surf comes with plenty of conflict. Lisa Rinna suspects Kyle and Teddi were used in a revenge scheme on Dorit. Erika is stunned when Lisa Vanderpump questions her motives.
Episode 4

Bahama Drama

After an explosive start to the girls’ trip, Lisa Rinna and Denise comfort Dorit, who struggles to make sense of the gossip surrounding the situation with her former dog. Vanderpump searches for evidence that will clear her name.
Episode 5

The Proof Hurts

Kyle and her family drop off Sophia at college. In Erika’s chapel, Teddi “confesses” her involvement in the dog drama, but Lisa Vanderpump insists that Teddi is not as angelic as she makes herself out to be – and she has proof.
Episode 6

Fifty Shades of Shade

Erika pushes Dorit to take her sex appeal to the next level during a photo shoot. Denise lets it all hang out at dinner with Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle. Tensions run high at Camille's 50th birthday bash when Teddi and Lisa Vanderpump go head to head.
Episode 7

Eat, Drink, and be Married

Kyle, Dorit and Teddi shop for a wedding gift for Denise, who scrambles to pull off her big day in record time. After their run-in at Camille’s party, Lisa Vanderpump dreads seeing Teddi at the wedding. Erika prepares for the launch of her new tour.
Episode 8

Showdown at Villa Rosa

Erika and Lisa Rinna lend moral support to Dorit, who deals with the repercussions of the dog fiasco going public. Then, a monster argument between Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump culminates in Lisa and Ken demanding that Kyle leave their house.
Episode 9

A Wolf in Camille's Clothing

As Lisa Vanderpump's birthday approaches, she and Kyle deal with raw emotions in the aftermath of their intense falling out. Lisa Rinna and Teddi discuss a tweet gone wrong, while Dorit struggles to get PK to take his health issues seriously.
Episode 10

A Supreme Snub

After throwing a bridal shower for Camille, Kyle finds that she is being blamed for Lisa Vanderpump’s absence. A dinner celebrating Lisa Rinna’s mother enters uncharted territory when Lisa Rinna and Teddi get into a political argument with Camille.
Episode 11

Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?

Denise meets with Lisa Vanderpump in hopes of mediating the situation between Lisa and the other ladies. Erika kicks off her headline tour in New Jersey, but jets back to LA in time to join the others at the Culture Club concert.
Episode 12

The Ultimate Ultimatum

Finally coming face to face after weeks of not speaking, Lisa Vanderpump gives Dorit an ultimatum that could end their friendship forever. Unresolved tension between Kyle and Dorit comes to a head at Teddi’s dinner party.
Episode 13

Grilling Me Softly

The ladies hit the road in Teddi’s RV for a camping trip in the great outdoors. A fireside chat heats up when Camille lets Teddi know how she really feels about her - and Denise shares a raunchy story that leaves the other women speechless.
Episode 14

The Show Must Go On

Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Dorit and Teddi get wild at the LA stop of Erika's concert tour, but a major mishap threatens to silence the show. Lisa Vanderpump makes a declaration about the future of her friendship with Kyle.
Episode 15

One Wedding and a Polygraph

The ladies travel to the Big Island of Hawaii for Camille’s lavish wedding in paradise. Lisa Vanderpump resorts to drastic measures to prove her innocence in the dog drama.
Episode 16

Meet Rinna Jayne

Lisa Rinna, Kyle, Teddi and Dorit discover an article that exposes Camille’s duplicity. In the midst of planning an epic Halloween-inspired bash for her daughter’s birthday, Kyle faces her worst fear. Lisa Rinna comes face-to-face with Kim Richards.
Episode 17

A Double Shot of Brandi

Kyle plans a girls' trip to France. Erika and Lisa Rinna are astonished by Camille talking about Dorit. Denise spends a wild night with new friend Brandi Glanville. Tragedy strikes as Kyle, Lisa Rinna and Teddi head to the airport.
Episode 18

Pardon Our French

Kyle, Erika, Dorit, Teddi and Lisa Rinna arrive at a luxurious chateau in Provence, France, for a wine-tasting adventure. Denise and Camille must stay behind when a massive wildfire forces them to evacuate their homes and flee to safety.
Episode 19

Thirst Impressions

In Provence, a countryside excursion features a lot of wine, and even more laughs, despite Erika’s unenthusiastic attitude. Teddi and Kyle overindulge, leading to a shocking night of revelations, tears, and chaos.
Episode 20

Un Petit Hangover

Lisa Rinna encourages Kyle and Teddi to do damage control with Erika. Dorit reveals her first window display for Beverly Beach, but the celebration is short-lived when Camille has a reveal of her own: her true feelings about Dorit.
Episode 21

Hurricane Camille

When Kyle hosts a party to celebrate the family business, an emotionally fragile Camille is eager to settle the score with Teddi, Dorit and Lisa Rinna. Denise tries to play peacemaker but ends up losing her cool.
Episode 22

Reunion Part 1

The women gather to settle their grievances, but are faced with a stunning no-show from Lisa Vanderpump, which sets Kyle off. An emotional Denise reflects on her roller-coaster year, but her comments draw Camille’s ire.
Episode 23

Reunion Part 2

Andy holds Teddi her accountable for her role in Puppygate. Dorit, Erika, and Kyle defend themselves when tabloid headlines are brought into question. Unresolved emotions between Camille and the ladies come to a shocking climax.
Episode 24

Reunion Part 3

The reunion concludes with the fallout over Camille’s dramatic storm-off. Teddi and Denise face a volatile foe. A tearful Kyle reflects on the end of her long friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Are Back

Are the Women of Beverly Hills Clowns?

Kim Richards Asks Taylor Armstrong for Lip Tips

Ken Will Never Let Brandi Glanville Back in

Kyle Richards Home Shopping Network

Yolanda Explains What Really Happened in Puerto Rico

Carlton Gebbia: How I Caught My Husband

Does Brandi Glanville Need Rehab?

Kim Richards Calls Ken Todd “Grumpy”

Kyle and Lisa Argue Over Texts and Tabloids

Next: Men, Lies, and Fires

What Surgery Has RHOBH Had?

Who Would Lisa Vanderpump Save in a Fire?

Brandi Says Lisa is Different on Camera

Carlton Gebbia Is Tired of All This Witch Talk

Is Kyle Worried Kim’s Dog Will Get Violent?

Kim Richards Says Lisa Vanderpump Is "Full of S---"

Next On RHOBH: Insults, Drugs, and Paparazzi

What RHOBH Wore to the Season 4 Reunion

Guilty Pleasures

Brandi Glanville Said Joyce Giraud De Ohoven Settled

Did Lisa Vanderpump Live in the Valley?

Behind the Scenes of the RHOBH Reunion

Yolanda Foster Versus Ken Todd

Sneak Peek Into the Season 4 Reunion

Is Carlton Lisa’s Vander-Puppet?

Ken Gets Slapped

Lisa Vanderpump Loves Her Tea

Does Lisa Vanderpump Care About Kyle?

Kim Richards Packing List for College

Yolanda Foster Terrorizes Kyle Richards With a Lizard

Carlton Gebbia On ‘American Horror Story’

Kim Richards Lays Into Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd

Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down in Puerto Rico

Lisa Vanderpump Escapes Puerto Rico

RHOBH: an Arrest in Puerto Rico

Why Lisa Vanderpump Left Puerto Rico

Is Lisa Brandi’s Friend or Kyle’s?

Kyle Wants the Tabloid Truth from Lisa

Did Lisa Neg Kyle’s Peace Offering?

Lisa Claims to Be Kyle’s Most Loyal Friend

Naughty Talk About Naughty Bits

RHOBH Heads to Puerto Rico

Is Brandi Really Lisa’s Mouthpiece?

Is Lisa Trying to Stir the Pot?

Kim’s Excuse for Missing Mauricio’s Party

Misbehaving Dogs of Beverly Hills

Sneaky Lisa

Was It Witchcraft?

Lisa's Bitchy Quote

Trail of Doubts Sneak Peek, Part 1

Trail of Doubts Sneak Peek, Part 2

Trail of Doubts Sneak Peek, Part 3

Trail of Doubts Sneak Peek, Part 4

Brandi Doubts Her BFF Status With Lisa

Brandi's Book Cover Concepts

Carlton and Kyle Face-Off Over Stars

Carlton Apologizes to Lisa

Kim Richards Gets a Tattoo

Kyle Is Uninvited, Brandi and Lisa Break-Up?

The Birthday Witch Sneak Peek, Part 1

The Birthday Witch Sneak Peek, Part 2

The Birthday Witch Sneak Peek, Part 3

The Birthday Witch Sneak Peek, Part 4

"Don't Dare Command Me!"

Did Carlton’s Curse Work?

Jax Provides Aquatic Entertainment

Tough Break Sneak Peek, Part 1

Tough Break Sneak Peek, Part 2

Tough Break Sneak Peek, Part 3

