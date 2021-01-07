About this Show
The Chase
A heart-racing quiz show where three competitors face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.
Host: Sara Haines
