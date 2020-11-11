The 54th Annual CMA Awards
TVPG • Award Shows & Events • Music • TV Series • 2020
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the Country Music Association's ceremony honoring artists in the genre. The broadcast from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., features performances by many of the industry's top acts, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen. Robert Deaton serves as executive producer, while Alan Carter directs.