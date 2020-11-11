The 54th Annual CMA AwardsThe 54th Annual CMA Awards

TVPGAward Shows & Events • Music • TV Series • 2020

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the Country Music Association's ceremony honorin...more

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the Country Music Associatio...More

Find titles like The 54th Annual CMA Awards

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.
Extras

Dan + Shay Win Vocal Duo of the Year

Eric Church Wins Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs Wins Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs's "What You See is What You Get" Wins Album of the Year

Maren Morris Wins Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris's "The Bones" Wins Single of the Year

Maren Morris's 'The Bones' Wins Song of the Year

Morgan Wallen Wins New Artist of the Year

Old Dominion Wins Vocal Group of the Year

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker's Opening Monologue

You May Also Like

The Vice President and the People -- A Special Edition of 20/20
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- An ABC News Special
Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2020)
The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event
News, Political • TV Series (2020)
The Final Presidential Debate -- Your Voice Your Vote 2020: An ABC News Special
Award Shows & Events, Political • TV Series (2020)
The Ticket: The First Interview -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2020)
Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Emergency Call
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2020)
Trump vs. Biden: The Final Presidential Debate -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2020)
The Story of Soaps
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls - A Special Edition of 20/20
Biography, News • TV Series (2020)
Dancing With the Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
TV14 • Game Shows • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on