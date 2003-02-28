A Comedy Double Dip
Seinfeld

TVPG • Comedy, Classics, Sitcom • TV Series • 1989

In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.

9 seasons available (171 episodes)

Episode 1

The Butter Shave

Jerry gets upset when a lame comic follows his act; Kramer uses butter.
Episode 2

The Voice

Jerry takes an interest in a girlfriend's navel; Kramer hires an intern.
Episode 3

The Serenity Now

Jerry's new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.
Episode 4

The Blood

Jerry's parents notice his weight gain and ask Izzy to train him.
Episode 5

The Junk Mail

Kramer's efforts to stop junk mail jeopardizes Newman; Jerry tries to avoid hurting an old friend's feelings, while George suspects his parents are avoiding him and Elaine falls for a TV commercial personality.
Episode 6

The Merv Griffin Show

The Merv Griffin Show: Jerry dates a toy collector; Kramer thinks he finds a TV show's furniture set.
Episode 7

The Slicer

Kramer buys a meat slicer. Jerry's date considers his job meaningless.
Episode 8

The Betrayal

Elaine drags Jerry and George to a wedding in India; Kramer's life is threatened.
Episode 9

The Apology

Jerry's girlfriend teaches him some naked truths; George anticipates an apology.
Episode 10

The Strike

Elaine accidentally gives out a fake phone number on the back of a free sandwich coupon; George's father revives a holiday he invented to replace Christmas.
Episode 11

The Dealership

Jerry seeks a good deal on a new car from Elaine's boyfriend (Patrick Warburton).
Episode 12

The Reverse Peephole

Puddy wears a fur coat; Jerry doesn't use a wallet; Newman may face eviction.
Episode 13

The Cartoon

Susan's old friend Sally succeeds with a one-woman show about Jerry.
Episode 14

The Strong Box

Kramer hides his strongbox key at Jerry's place; a neighbor feuds with Jerry.
Episode 15

The Wizard

Jerry buys his father an electronic organizer; Kramer retires to Florida.
Episode 16

The Burning

George seeks timely exits; Jerry's gal has a secret; Elaine learns Puddy is religious.
Episode 17

The Bookstore

George hopes to meet women at a bookstore where Jerry spots Uncle Leo shoplifting.
Episode 18

The Frogger

Elaine eats Peterman's cake; Kramer helps George steal an arcade game.
Episode 19

The Maid

Jerry begins a relationship with his maid. George wants a nickname.
Episode 20

The Puerto Rican Day

Jerry and his friends try to escape a Puerto Rican Day traffic jam.
Episode 21

The Clip Show

A special "Seinfeld" looks back at the 9 hysterical years of production.
Episode 23

The Finale

In this final episode of the series, Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer are arrested for their callous indifference to a car jacking victim.

