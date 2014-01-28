1 season available

Season14
Episode 1

Cute as Fluff

"Pup Stars and Friends"- Experience cuteness on a whole new level and celebrate the most huggable heroes of the animal kingdom. From sports stars to furry fashionistas, meet the true champions of cute, worthy of claiming the ultimate title, Cute As Fluff!
Episode 2

Countdown to Puppy Bowl

So, you think you're a Puppy Bowl fan? We're taking a look back at the greatest moments from Puppy Bowl history. The biggest plays! The cutest puppies! And a sneak peek at the year's biggest surprise: the unveiling of a brand new Puppy Bowl stadium!
Episode 3

Puppy Bowl: Training Camp Confidential

As Team Fluff and Team Ruff prepare to embark on their separate journeys towards this year's Puppy Bowl, camera crews have been embedded with each team to get a rare, behind-the-scenes, look at what it takes to become a Puppy Bowl champion.
Episode 4

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl

After 14 years of puppies playing in Puppy Bowl, the dogs finally get their day with Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl! Highlighting older rescue dogs in search of forever homes, the field turns into an affectionate battle of Paws versus Tails!
Episode 5

Puppy Bowl XIV Pre-game Show

Get ready for the cutest sporting event of the year with the Puppy Bowl XIV Pregame Show! Join us as we unleash inside scoops on this year's crop of canine players with exclusive interviews from the Ruff and Fluff locker rooms and pre-kickoff analysis.
Episode 6

Puppy Bowl XIV

The twelve-month wait is over! The cutest, fuzziest, fluffiest event of the year has finally arrived Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl returns for its fourteenth season! With more puppies, more rescues, and a brand-new bone shaped stadium!

About this Show

Puppy Bowl

It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!

