1 season available (4 episodes)

Mountain Men: Ultimate MarksmanMountain Men: Ultimate Marksman

"Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts like never before. Challenges range from using a bow and arrow to hit a bullseye while balancing in a moving river to firing historic rifles through a 12-foot wall of fire. The series incorporates facts about American history with explaining how weapons were made for successful survival for living off the land. Four talented competitors go to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the Ultimate Marksman, a title achieved only by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges. Each competitor must use a different centuries-old weapon and technique to effectively hit targets. The challenges also present a unique twist requiring competitors to move through the landscape in a way that only mountain men and women would. At the end of the third and final round, the marksman or markswoman with the highest total points earns the coveted title and walks away with a grand prize of $10,000.more

"Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts l...More

Starring: Colby DonaldsonMark Romano

TVPGRealityAnimals & NatureScience & TechnologyTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman

"Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts like never before. Challenges range from using a bow and arrow to hit a bullseye while balancing in a moving river to firing historic rifles through a 12-foot wall of fire. The series incorporates facts about American history with explaining how weapons were made for successful survival for living off the land. Four talented competitors go to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the Ultimate Marksman, a title achieved only by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges. Each competitor must use a different centuries-old weapon and technique to effectively hit targets. The challenges also present a unique twist requiring competitors to move through the landscape in a way that only mountain men and women would. At the end of the third and final round, the marksman or markswoman with the highest total points earns the coveted title and walks away with a grand prize of $10,000.

Starring: Colby DonaldsonMark Romano

TVPGRealityAnimals & NatureScience & TechnologyTV Series2022

You May Also Like

Ultimate Soldier ChallengeTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Alone: The Skills ChallengeTVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Life Below Zero: Next GenerationTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Life Below Zero: First AlaskansTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
The Selection: Special Operations ExperimentTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Port Protection AlaskaTV14 • Animals & Nature, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Mountain MenTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Home in the WildTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
Special Forces: World's Toughest TestTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2023)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Deadman's CurseDocumentaries, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Action, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2020)
The American FarmTVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Life Below ZeroTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.