Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman

"Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman" tests skilled weapons experts like never before. Challenges range from using a bow and arrow to hit a bullseye while balancing in a moving river to firing historic rifles through a 12-foot wall of fire. The series incorporates facts about American history with explaining how weapons were made for successful survival for living off the land. Four talented competitors go to a ranch in Montana as they strive to become the Ultimate Marksman, a title achieved only by completing three rounds of precision-based challenges. Each competitor must use a different centuries-old weapon and technique to effectively hit targets. The challenges also present a unique twist requiring competitors to move through the landscape in a way that only mountain men and women would. At the end of the third and final round, the marksman or markswoman with the highest total points earns the coveted title and walks away with a grand prize of $10,000.