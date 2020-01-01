More in Common

1 season available (13 episodes)

TVGNewsLocal News • TV Series2020

Inspiring stories of Americans who come together despite their differences.

Inspiring stories of Americans who come together despite their differences.

Episode 1

Series Premiere

Episode 2

Country Connections

Teenagers who drive their farm tractors to school; Gay cowboys redefining the rodeo; a gun advocate and a mother who lost her son to gun violence; a female weightlifter breaking national records. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 3

Beyond the Border

Kids divided by the border wall unite on the tennis court; Artist celebrates and captures the humanity of the homeless; Mother offers unconditional love to LGBTQ+ couples. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 4

Most Unlikely Friends

Foster mom uses compassion to heal a broken family; Pilots bring the dream of flight to children in minority communities; Former Neo-Nazi abandons racism and forges new friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 5

Legendary Ladies

Midwife saving Black babies and their mothers in Ferguson, Missouri; A teenage dog mushing prodigy from Alaska; and the first female brewer in Pennsylvania. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 6

Culture Clash

North Korean defector falls in love with South Korean bride; Muslim community forgives mosque shooter; Republicans and Democrats find common ground around the dinner table. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 7

North Korea's Path to Peace

North Korea and South Korea have still not declared an official end to the Korean War that began nearly 70 years ago. World diplomats; K-Pop music producers; and pro video gamers explore new cultural connections. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 8

Racial Justice

On the ground at NYC’s Black Lives Matter protests; One-man protest in small town turns into movement; Businesses aid protestors; How to discuss Black Lives Matter with kids; Police officer stands with protestors. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 9

America On the Move

One of America’s oldest moving companies helps New Yorkers pack up during the COVID pandemic; History of America’s migrations; Cash incentives to move to Tulsa, Oklahoma; and the future of digital nomads. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 10

Chinatown Is America

Rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during COVID pandemic; a woman works to save NYC’s Chinatown; The importance America’s immigrant communities; What is chain migration; What chefs say ‘American Food’ really is. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 11

Backing Black Businesses

Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs are fighting back against decades of financial inequality by lifting up small businesses and the communities they serve in the process. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 12

Hispanic Heritage

Venezuelan violinist forges peace with music; Siblings form viral Norteño band; Houston’s most famous empanada restaurant; Field worker inspires after becoming engineer. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.
Episode 13

Votes for Women

Just over 100 years ago, women gained the right to vote. But the fight for equality is nowhere near over. Hosted by Michael Koenigs.

Inspiring stories of Americans who come together despite their differences.

Starring: Michael Koenigs

TVGNewsLocal NewsTV Series2020
  • hd

