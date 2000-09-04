6 seasons available

MoeshaMoesha

TVPGComedySitcomBlack StoriesTV Series • 1996

Navigating the twists and firsts of being a teen, Moesha juggles friendships, romance...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2 3 4 5 6
Episode 1

On the Rebound

Moesha and Q decide whether or not to take their relationship to the next level; Dorian returns home from boot camp.
Episode 2

Bad Company

After spending the summer traveling with Q's band, Moesha returns home sporting an engagement ring.
Episode 3

Netcam

Someone places a hidden camera in Moesha and Niecy's dorm room; Myles' girlfriend tells him she's pregnant - and he's the father!
Episode 4

Living in Paradise?

Moesha tries to straighten out her out-of-control roommates, but they're more interested in chasing Boys II Men.
Episode 5

You Say He's Just a Friend

Moesha is tempted by her attraction to good-looking Jamal, while Dorian starts up his own hair solon.
Episode 6

Just the Two of Us

While Frank and Dorian are on a road trip to Vegas, Myles falls hard for Moesha's roommate, Alicia.
Episode 7

The Nutty Moesha

It's Halloween and Moesha's acting crazy, Niecy's growing body hair, and Dorian's dogsitting a ferocious bulldog.
Episode 8

The Candidate

A woman city council candidate loses Moesha's support when she gets the hots for Hakeem.
Episode 9

Definitely Not the Cosbys

When Moesha tells her dad she's engaged, he fantasizes about solving his family problems like Bill Cosby.
Episode 10

All This and Turkey, Too

Q comes home for Thanksgiving and asks Moesha for his ring back.
Episode 11

The Player

Moesha's attempt to solve Niecy's "ain't gotta man blues" backfires.
Episode 12

All Grown Up

Moesha and Hakeem reminisce about their friendship and wonder if it could be developing into something more.
Episode 13

Run, Mo, Run

An ex-con is after Moesha, and Dorian decides to search for his birth mother.
Episode 14

Mom

Dorian finds his biological mom, but it's Moesha who ends up getting hurt.
Episode 15

That's My Mama

Dorian thought finding his mom would provide answers, not raise more questions.
Episode 16

What If...?

Niecy spins a fantasy about what Moesha's life would be like if her mom raised her instead of Frank.
Episode 17

Scary Marriage

Moesha and her friends are matched up in a mock marriage for a homework assignment.
Episode 18

Saving Private Rita

Moesha saves a suicidal friend, while Dorian pretends to be religious to impress a cute girl.
Episode 19

Mayhem at The Jam

A concert gets out of Moesha's control and Hakeem takes a beating.
Episode 20

Creepin'

Moesha and Hakeem's relationship heats up, while Dorian dates an older woman.
Episode 21

Graduation Day

Dorian's new older girlfriend is enticing him with promises of a record deal, while Mo and Hakeem fight about trust.
Episode 22

Paying the Piper

Hakeem asks Moesha to move in with him, and Dorian's past comes back to haunt him.

Moesha

Navigating the twists and firsts of being a teen, Moesha juggles friendships, romance and the occasional drama while trying to keep her family together.

Starring: Brandy NorwoodWilliam Allen YoungMarcus T. PaulkLamont BentleyShar Jackson

Creators: Sara FinneyVida Spears

TVPGComedySitcomBlack StoriesTV Series • 1996
