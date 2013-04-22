3 seasons available

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

TV14RealityMusic • TV Series • 2013

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta has returned for a second season! Back in the Dirty South,

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta has returned for a second season! Back ...More

3 seasons available (49 episodes)

3 seasons available

(49 episodes)

Episode 1

The Next Chapter

Stevie and Joseline celebrate the next step in their relationship, while Kirk and Rasheeda take two steps back. Momma Dee takes a bite out of Scrappy's new love interest.
Episode 2

Leaked

When Stevie gets word of Mimi's new found infamy...there is hell to pay. Scrappy tries to juggle all of the ladies in his life. Karlie imposes ground rules on her new man, Yung Joc.
Episode 3

The Results Are In

When Mimi learns that Nikko spilled her sex tape secret to Stevie, she's furious.
Episode 4

New Help

Stevie and Joseline put their big wedding plans on hold to handle some business, which blows up in Stevie's face. Bambi suffers a set back. Kirk takes the search for a nanny into his own hands. Karlie and Joc go from breakup to makeup to bust.
Episode 5

Party Foul

Dawn and Mimi are on a mission to bring Stevie J and Joseline down. Karlie and Yung Joc continue their roller coaster relationship.
Episode 6

What's Your Position?

Mimi and Dawn continue their quest to expose Stevie J and Joseline. Momma Dee tries to make peace between Erica P and Bambi, but only wages a new war. When Rasheeda hits a studio slump, Kirk is to blame.
Episode 7

The Past, My Ass

Stevie J and Benzino take on their newest venture, but when Karlie and Althea have a run in at their grand opening, it all goes down in flames. Waka and his family deal with a tragic loss.
Episode 8

Change of Course

Stevie tries to apologize to Joseline. Erica's hot and steamy romance with O'Shea starts to fizzle. Mimi and Nikko butt heads over his past with Althea. Rasheeda, Karlie and Kalenna take a "girls trip" to New Orleans.
Episode 9

Three Way, No Way

Joseline's suspicions over Stevie's fidelity reach a fever pitch. Kirk and Rasheeda take the next step in their relationship, while Kalenna's house guest causes a shake up in her marriage. Mimi and Ariane feud over Nikko.
Episode 10

A Bullet in the Arm

Joseline finds out about Stevie's past and there is hell to pay. Tammy and Waka try to move forward after the death of Kayo. Mimi gets a preview of her sex tape trailer.
Episode 11

Round and Round We Go

Tammy & Waka reach a major milestone without the support of their family, while Joseline gives Stevie a new ultimatum.
Episode 12

Release Day

Mimi's sex tape releases to mixed reviews. Kirk's "apology party" for Rasheeda turns sour when Karlie comes face to face with Althea. Scrappy goes on damage control, while Joseline leaves Stevie completely unraveled.
Episode 13

Life Happens

Mimi's new found celebrity lands her a spot on the cover of Stevie's magazine, much to the chagrin of Joseline.
Episode 14

Loss for Words

Stevie deals with the fallout of Mimi's magazine cover, while Mimi receives news that sends her down an emotional spiral.
Episode 15

Blast from the Past

Karlie and Joc reach a breaking point in their relationship. Benzino attempts to secure his future with Althea. Momma Dee and Erica try to mend old wounds, and Mimi makes a shocking discovery about Nikko's past.
Episode 16

La La Land

The discovery of Nikko's marriage leaves Mimi wanting answers. Tammy takes fertility matters into her own hands. Karlie serves Joc with the ultimate revenge, and Stevie takes a trip to LA to record with Snoop Dogg.
Episode 17

Over and Out

Benzino outs Joseline, leaving his relationship with Stevie in question. Waka is dealt surprising news that threatens his future with Tammy. Mimi makes a final decision about her future with Nikko, and Stevie and Joseline's relationship is tested.
Episode 18

Reunion, Part 1

The cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunites as host Sommore revisits all the explosive drama from Season 3. Things take a turn for the worse when the tensions between Stevie J, Joseline, Benzino and Althea get physical.
Episode 19

Reunion, Part 2

The fighting continues between Joseline and her cast mates, both on and off stage. The cast reflects on how things went so horribly wrong at the reunion and who is to blame. Presented by VH1.
Episode 20

Reunion, Part 3

Mimi and Nikko reveal the status of their relationship. Stevie J, Joseline, Benzino and Althea recap the fight at the reunion from their point of views. Presented by VH1.

About this Show

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta has returned for a second season! Back in the Dirty South, Atlanta is the new frontier in entertainment where the opportunity to make it big in the rap game is always one hustle away.

Starring: RasheedaMimi FaustKarlie ReddYung JocSpice

TV14RealityMusicTV Series • 2013
  • hd
