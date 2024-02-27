1 season available (6 episodes)

Lost U-Boats of WWIILost U-Boats of WWII

The hunt for lost Nazi U-Boats, and the treasures they carried, is on.more

The hunt for lost Nazi U-Boats, and the treasures they carried, i...More

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryTV Series2024
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Lost U-Boats of WWII

The hunt for lost Nazi U-Boats, and the treasures they carried, is on.

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryTV Series2024
  • hd

You May Also Like

Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
The UnXplained Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2023)
Mystery at Blind Frog RanchTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Beyond Oak IslandTVPG • History, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Billion Dollar WreckTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2016)
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & JuanTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2022)
The Proof Is Out ThereTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Gold, Lies & VideotapeTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
Hoffman Family GoldTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2022)
Gold Rush: White WaterTV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.