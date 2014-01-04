2 seasons available

Late Night With Seth Meyers

TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy, Late Night • TV Series • 2014

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as...more

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving "anchor" on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as...more

EpisodesExtras
Season67
Episode 1

Hasan Minhaj, Liza Koshy, Jade Bird

Seth welcomes Hasan Minhaj, Liza Koshy and Jade Bird.
Episode 3

Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn, Edi Patterson

Seth welcomes Anna Kendrick, Kal Penn and Edi Patterson.
Episode 4

Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin, Bobby Flay

Seth welcome Woody Harrelson, Kieran Culkin and Bobby Flay.
Episode 5

Chris Hayes, Sean Casey & Kevin Millar, Avril Lavigne

Seth welcomes Chris Hayes, Sean Casey & Kevin Millar and Avril Lavigne.
Episode 6

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Gary Gulman

Seth welcomes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Gary Gulman.
Episode 7

Nick Kroll, Zazie Beetz, Representative Katie Porter

Seth welcomes Nick Kroll, Zazie Beetz and Representative Katie Porter.
Episode 8

Billy Bob Thornton, Beth Ditto, Lauv with Anne-Marie

Seth welcomes Billy Bob Thornton, Beth Ditto and Lauv ft. Anne-Marie.
Episode 9

David Harbour, Ryan Eggold, Lauren Daigle

Actor David Harbour; actor Ryan Eggold; Lauren Daigle performs; Steve Gorman sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 10

Kenan Thompson, David Remnick

Seth welcomes Kenan Thompson and David Remnick.
Episode 11

Ted Danson, Elizabeth Olsen, Diane von Fürstenberg

Seth welcomes Ted Danson, Elizabeth Olsen and Diane Von Furstenberg.
Episode 12

Sam Rockwell, Lucy Boynton, Les Savy Fav

Actor Sam Rockwell; actress Lucy Boynton; Les Savy Fav performs; Steve Gorman sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 13

Mariska Hargitay, Lizzy Caplan, Sam Fender

Seth welcomes Mariska Hargitay, Lizzy Caplan and Sam Fender.
Episode 14

James Spader, Tim Meadows, Alison Roman

Actor James Spader; actor Tim Meadows; columnist Alison Roman; Terence Higgins sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 15

Jessica Biel, Jesse Plemons, Brooks Wheelan

Seth welcomes Jessica Biel, Jesse Plemons and Brooks Wheelan.
Episode 16

Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hahn, A$AP Ferg

Seth welcomes Willem Dafoe, Kathryn Hahn and A$AP Ferg.
Episode 17

Senator Kamala Harris, Mark Duplass, Omar Apollo

Seth welcomes Senator Kamala Harris, Mark Duplass and Omar Apollo.
Episode 18

Emma Thompson; Taran Killam; Jeremy O. Harris

Seth welcomes Emma Thompson, Alex Moffat and Jeremy O. Harris.
Episode 19

John Krasinski, Joel Kim Booster, Amy McGrath

Seth welcomes John Krasinski, Joel Kim Booster and Amy McGrath.
Episode 20

Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Lambert

Seth welcomes Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo and Miranda Lambert.
Episode 21

Gloria Steinem, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson & Tariq "Black Thought," Wilco

Journalist Gloria Steinem; Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter; Brendan Buckley sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 22

Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Kelly, Sinéad Burke

Seth welcomes Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Kelly and Sinéad Burke.
Episode 23

Jim Gaffigan, Jenny Slate, MUNA

Seth welcomes Jim Gaffigan, Jenny Slate and Muna.
Episode 24

John Cena, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Actor John Cena; actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Brendan Buckley sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 25

Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Middleditch, Doja Cat & Tyga

TV host Whoopi Goldberg; actor Thomas Middleditch; Doja Cat and Tyga perform; Chris Johnson sits in with the 8G band.
Episode 26

Taron Egerton; Steve Kornacki; Mark Fischbach; Chris Johnson

Seth welcomes Taron Egerton, Steve Kornacki and Mark Fischbach.
Episode 27

Sebastian Maniscalco, Liz Phair

Seth welcomes Sebastian Maniscalco and Liz Phair.
Episode 28

Sean Hayes, Jean Smart, Anna Baryshnikov

Seth welcomes Sean Hayes,Jean Smart and Anna Baryshnikov.
Episode 29

Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys, Jacqueline Woodson

Seth welcomes Sienna Miller, Matthew Rhys and Jacqueline Woodson.
Episode 31

Adam Driver, Jonathan Groff, Hozier

Actor Adam Driver; actor Jonathan Groff; Hozier performs; Jon Theodore sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 32

Dolly Parton; Tobias Menzies; Ro Khanna; Jon Theodore

Seth welcomes Dolly Parton, Tobias Menzies and Rep. Ro Khanna.
Episode 33

Sterling K. Brown; Gilbert Gottfried; Derren Brown

Seth welcomes Sterling K. Brown, Gilbert Gottfried and Derren Brown.
Episode 34

Oscar Isaac, Casey Wilson, Jon Pardi

Seth welcome Oscar Isaac, Casey Wilson and Jon Pardi.
Episode 35

Jeff Goldblum, Jacqueline Novak

Seth welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Jacqueline Novak.
Episode 36

Josh Meyers, Hilary and Larry Meyers

Seth welcomes Josh Meyers and Hilary and Larry Meyers.
Episode 37

Quentin Tarantino, Aisling Bea, Michael Lewis

Seth welcomes Quentin Tarantino, Aisling Bea and Michael Lewis.
Episode 38

Saoirse Ronan, Alex Borstein, Dan Soder

Seth welcomes Saoirse Ronan, Alex Borstein and Dan Soder.
Episode 39

Jack Black, Ari Melber

Actor Jack Black; TV host Ari Melber; Coady Willis sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 40

Keri Russell; Michelle Wolf; Coady Willis

Seth welcomes Keri Russell and Michelle Wolf.
Episode 41

Rep. Adam Schiff, Bowen Yang, Tyler Childers

Seth welcomes Rep. Adam Schiff, Bowen Yang and Tyler Childers.
Episode 42

Robert De Niro, Guy Pearce, Joe Pera

Seth welcomes Robert De Niro, Guy Pearce and Joe Pera.
Episode 43

John Mulaney, Rodrigo Santoro

Seth welcomes John Mulaney and Rodrigo Santoro.
Episode 44

John Lithgow, Ana Gasteyer

Seth welcomes John Lithgow and Ana Gasteyer.
Episode 45

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, David Byrne, H.E.R.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren; musician David Byrne; H.E.R. performs; Caitlin Kalafus sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 46

Rachel Maddow, J.B. Smoove, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

TV host Rachel Maddow; actor J.B. Smoove; Caitlin Kalafus sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 47

Tiffany Haddish, M. Night Shyamalan, SHAED

Seth welcomes Tiffany Haddish, M. Night Shyamalan and Shaed.
Episode 48

Larry David; Caitlin Kalafus

Seth welcomes Larry David.
Episode 49

Bobby Cannavale, Amber Tamblyn, Christian Siriano

Seth welcomes Bobby Cannavale, Amber Tamblyn and Christian Siriano.
Episode 50

Will Smith, John Early, Michael Cruz Kayne

Seth welcomes Will Smith, John Early and Michael Cruz Kayn
Episode 51

Billy Porter, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Caitlyn Smith

Seth welcomes Billy Porter, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Caitlyn Smith.
Episode 52

Michael Moore, June Diane Raphael

Seth welcomes Michael Moore and June Diane Raphael.
Episode 53

Aidy Bryant; Lewis Black; Eric Swalwell; Adam Marcello

Seth welcomes Aidy Bryant and Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Episode 54

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Crews, Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig

Seth welcomes Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Crews and Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig.
Episode 55

Eric McCormack, Lewis Black, Chelsea Cutler

Seth welcomes Eric McCormack, Lewis Black and Chelsea Cutler.
Episode 56

Colin Quinn, Julia Garner, The Cast of Jagged Little Pill

Seth welcomes Colin Quinn, Julia Garner and The Cast of Jagged Little Pill.
Episode 57

Lester Holt, William Jackson Harper, Kevin Smith

Seth welcomes Lester Holt, William Jackson Harper and Kevin Smith.
Episode 58

Kristen Bell, Desus & Mero, Little Big Town

Seth welcomes Kristen Bell, Desus & Mero and Little Big Town.
Episode 59

Leslie Jones, Max Greenfield, Taika Waititi

Actress Leslie Jones; actor Max Greenfield; actor Taika Waititi; Chris Coleman sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 60

Fran Drescher, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Krugman

Seth welcomes Fran Drescher, Dean-Charles Chapman and Paul Krugman.
Episode 61

Andy Samberg

Seth welcomes Andy Samberg.
Episode 62

Ewan McGregor, Rob McElhenney, Erin Jackson

Seth welcomes Ewan McGregor, Rob McElhenney and Erin Jackson.
Episode 63

Elijah Wood; Ben Schwartz; Paul Yoon; Ilan Rubin

Seth welcomes Elijah Wood and Ben Schwartz.
Episode 64

Claire Danes, Zach Woods, Governor Gavin Newsom

Actress Claire Danes; actor Zach Woods; Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Elijah Wood sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 66

Edie Falco, Adam Pally, Andrew Zimmern & José Andrés

Actress Edie Falco; actor Adam Pally; chefs Andrew Zimmern and José Andrés; Elijah Wood sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 67

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Will Ferrell, Nat Faxon & Jim Rash, Cam

Seth welcome Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash and Cam.
Episode 68

Jake Tapper, Jacqueline Novak, Caroline Rose

Seth welcomes Jake Tapper, Jacqueline Novak and Caroline Rose.
Episode 69

Carson Daly; Juliette Lewis; Patrick Radden Keefe; Michel'Le Baptiste

Seth welcomes Carson Daly, Juliette Lewis and Patrick Radden Keefe.
Episode 70

Nick Jonas, Travis Kelce, Finesse Mitchell

Seth welcomes Nick Jonas, Travis Kelce and Finesse Mitchell.
Episode 71

Elisabeth Moss; Richard E. Grant; Mt. Joy; Michel'Le Baptiste

Seth welcomes Elisabeth Moss, Richard E. Grant and Mt. Joy.
Episode 72

Cecily Strong, Winston Duke, Surfaces

Actress Cecily Strong; actor Winston Duke; Surfaces perform; Glen Sobel sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 73

John Oliver, Elizabeth Debicki, Jenny Offill

Seth welcomes John Oliver, Elizabeth Debicki and Jenny Offill.
Episode 74

Ty Burrell, Susie Essmanl

Actor Ty Burrell; actress Susie Essman; Glen Sobel sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 75

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, James Taylor

Seth welcomes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and James Taylor.
Episode 76

Nicolle Wallace, Keke Palmer, Daymond John

Seth welcomes Nicolle Wallace and Daymond John.
Episode 77

Emily Ratajkowski, Cillian Murphy, David Simon

Actor Cillian Murphy; writer David Simon; Steve Ferrone sits in with the 8G Band.
Episode 78

Nick Offerman, Michael Mando, D Smoke ft. Davion Farris

Seth welcomes Nick Offerman, Michael Mando and D Smoke ft. Davion Farris

