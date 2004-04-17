3 seasons available

Initial D

TV14 • Anime, Animation, International • TV Series • 1998

Takumi's joined the Project D racing crew, and his reputation precedes him across the region. New challengers and courses mean new dangers, but no mat...more

Takumi's joined the Project D racing crew, and his reputation precedes him across the region. New challengers and courses mean new dangers, but no mat...more

Episodes
Season124
Episode 1

(Dub) Project D

Project D's reputation is growing with every race. The team's next match pits Takumi against a downhill racer with technique very similar to his own.
Episode 1

(Sub) Project D

Project D's reputation is growing with every race. The team's next match pits Takumi against a downhill racer with technique very similar to his own.
Episode 2

(Sub) Full Throttle! Downhill Battle

Tohru's promised to quit racing forever if he loses his next match. The course is dangerous, and with Project D's downhill specialist on his tail, one wrong move could spell disaster.
Episode 2

(Dub) Full Throttle! Downhill Battle

Tohru's promised to quit racing forever if he loses his next match. The course is dangerous, and with Project D's downhill specialist on his tail, one wrong move could spell disaster.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Most Powerful Man of the Toudou School

The guys of Project D are great at keeping their cool, but the pressure can't be denied as they prepare to face their next opponents - the students of the Toudou Racing School.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Most Powerful Man of the Toudou School

The guys of Project D are great at keeping their cool, but the pressure can't be denied as they prepare to face their next opponents - the students of the Toudou Racing School.
Episode 4

(Dub) Two Pieces of Advice

The Toudou School's driver could be the toughest Takumi's ever faced. If Project D is to claim victory, Takumi would be wise to listen to Ryosuke's advice.
Episode 4

(Sub) Two Pieces of Advice

The Toudou School's driver could be the toughest Takumi's ever faced. If Project D is to claim victory, Takumi would be wise to listen to Ryosuke's advice.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Starting Line to Victory

The Toudou School brings in a professional driver to face Project D in a rematch. With reputations on the line, Ryosuke must decide who will represent the team.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Starting Line to Victory

The Toudou School brings in a professional driver to face Project D in a rematch. With reputations on the line, Ryosuke must decide who will represent the team.
Episode 6

(Sub) Blind Attack

The Toudou School's driver knows all about exploiting a challenger's blind spot. If Takumi hopes to win, he'll have to find a way to leave his opponent in the dark.
Episode 6

(Dub) Blind Attack

The Toudou School's driver knows all about exploiting a challenger's blind spot. If Takumi hopes to win, he'll have to find a way to leave his opponent in the dark.
Episode 7

(Dub) The 85's Raging Turbo

New challenges are popping up on Akina: Takumi is shocked when an unfamiliar car passes him with ease, and Iketani takes on a cocky circuit driver from Tokyo.
Episode 7

(Sub) The 85's Raging Turbo

New challenges are popping up on Akina: Takumi is shocked when an unfamiliar car passes him with ease, and Iketani takes on a cocky circuit driver from Tokyo.
Episode 8

(Sub) Fateful Battle of the FDs

Keisuke meets a girl named Kyoko, who happens to be a fellow FD driver. Their first encounter is pleasant and leaves her weak in the knees. Their second encounter is a race on her turf.
Episode 8

(Dub) Fateful Battle of the FDs

Keisuke meets a girl named Kyoko, who happens to be a fellow FD driver. Their first encounter is pleasant and leaves her weak in the knees. Their second encounter is a race on her turf.
Episode 9

(Sub) Kyoko's Confession

Hoping to keep up with Takumi's growth as a racer, Keisuke's spending most of his spare time driving. He's not interested in distractions - and that could spell heartbreak for Kyoko.
Episode 9

(Dub) Kyoko's Confession

Hoping to keep up with Takumi's growth as a racer, Keisuke's spending most of his spare time driving. He's not interested in distractions - and that could spell heartbreak for Kyoko.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Saitama Area's Ultimate Weapon

Project D might be in trouble. The leader of the Northern Saitama Alliance has recruited a bold new driver to face Takumi. Ryosuke knows victory isn't a sure thing, and as the race begins, so does a heavy rain.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Saitama Area's Ultimate Weapon

Project D might be in trouble. The leader of the Northern Saitama Alliance has recruited a bold new driver to face Takumi. Ryosuke knows victory isn't a sure thing, and as the race begins, so does a heavy rain.
Episode 11

(Sub) Rainy Downhill Battle

Takumi struggles to keep up with the Northern Saitama Alliance's Cappuccino. As the rain soaks the course, both teams find their confidence wavering - it seems the race could go either way.
Episode 11

(Dub) Rainy Downhill Battle

Takumi struggles to keep up with the Northern Saitama Alliance's Cappuccino. As the rain soaks the course, both teams find their confidence wavering - it seems the race could go either way.
Episode 12

(Sub) Straightaway of Struggles

Takumi is locked in the toughest race of his career! With Ryosuke's odd advice echoing in his mind, and the Cappuccino still leading, his decision in the last straightaway will be the difference in victory or defeat.
Episode 12

(Dub) Straightaway of Struggles

Takumi is locked in the toughest race of his career! With Ryosuke's odd advice echoing in his mind, and the Cappuccino still leading, his decision in the last straightaway will be the difference in victory or defeat.
Episode 13

(Sub) Motivation

Keisuke and Wataru's grueling race continues in the pouring rain. Meanwhile, the Cappuccino driver picks Takumi's brain, trying to better understand his amazing abilities behind the wheel.
Episode 13

(Dub) Motivation

Keisuke and Wataru's grueling race continues in the pouring rain. Meanwhile, the Cappuccino driver picks Takumi's brain, trying to better understand his amazing abilities behind the wheel.
Episode 14

(Sub) Sad Lonely Driver

After driving the Impreza, Takumi begins to question his abilities behind the wheel of the Eight-Six. Itsuki's got his own emotional turmoil after a date with Kasumi takes an unexpected turn.
Episode 14

(Dub) Sad Lonely Driver

After driving the Impreza, Takumi begins to question his abilities behind the wheel of the Eight-Six. Itsuki's got his own emotional turmoil after a date with Kasumi takes an unexpected turn.
Episode 15

(Sub) 4WD Complex

Takumi continues wrestling with the differences in his Eight-Six and the Impreza. Later, when Keisuke falls prey to a trap set by Project D's next opponents, the upcoming race could be over before it begins.
Episode 15

(Dub) 4WD Complex

Takumi continues wrestling with the differences in his Eight-Six and the Impreza. Later, when Keisuke falls prey to a trap set by Project D's next opponents, the upcoming race could be over before it begins.
Episode 16

(Sub) Hillclimb of Fury

The damage to Keisuke's car might prevent him from driving in the uphill race. Just as it looks like he's out of options, Kyoko arrives on the scene in her FD.
Episode 16

(Dub) Hillclimb of Fury

The damage to Keisuke's car might prevent him from driving in the uphill race. Just as it looks like he's out of options, Kyoko arrives on the scene in her FD.
Episode 17

(Sub) The Saitama Area's Final Battle

The Lan EVO drivers have proven to be Project D's shadiest opponents yet. They've already shown their willingness to cheat - and now they've threatened Takumi's team with physical violence.
Episode 17

(Dub) The Saitama Area's Final Battle

The Lan EVO drivers have proven to be Project D's shadiest opponents yet. They've already shown their willingness to cheat - and now they've threatened Takumi's team with physical violence.
Episode 18

(Sub) Last Drive

Kyoko is delighted to spend a day with Keisuke while his car's in the shop. She likes him more than ever, but with his skills growing, Keisuke's never been more focused on driving.
Episode 18

(Dub) Last Drive

Kyoko is delighted to spend a day with Keisuke while his car's in the shop. She likes him more than ever, but with his skills growing, Keisuke's never been more focused on driving.
Episode 19

(Dub) God Foot and God Arm

Project D's next match is against a pair of legendary racers. The veteran drivers of Purple Shadow may be a lot older than Takumi's crew, but they aren't rusty. In fact, their skills are as sharp as polished blades.
Episode 19

(Sub) God Foot and God Arm

Project D's next match is against a pair of legendary racers. The veteran drivers of Purple Shadow may be a lot older than Takumi's crew, but they aren't rusty. In fact, their skills are as sharp as polished blades.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Unmatched GT-R!

Keisuke climbs behind the wheel of his newly modified FD to take on the legendary God Foot's GT-R! The race will be tougher - and longer - than normal. Luckily, Ryosuke's got a plan.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Unmatched GT-R!

Keisuke climbs behind the wheel of his newly modified FD to take on the legendary God Foot's GT-R! The race will be tougher - and longer - than normal. Luckily, Ryosuke's got a plan.
Episode 21

(Dub) Dogfight

God Foot executes the type of improbable moves that helped him earn his nickname. Unfortunately for the legend, Keisuke thrives when he's pushed to extremes. The race continues - but the battle is just beginning.
Episode 21

(Sub) Dogfight

God Foot executes the type of improbable moves that helped him earn his nickname. Unfortunately for the legend, Keisuke thrives when he's pushed to extremes. The race continues - but the battle is just beginning.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Sorcerer of the Single-Handed Steer

God Arm's unexpected moves and legendary steering skills have Project D's downhill ace feeling the pressure - and it doesn't help that Takumi's mind keeps drifting back to the Impreza.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Sorcerer of the Single-Handed Steer

God Arm's unexpected moves and legendary steering skills have Project D's downhill ace feeling the pressure - and it doesn't help that Takumi's mind keeps drifting back to the Impreza.
Episode 23

(Sub) Endless Battle

Takumi's greatest strength is his greatest weakness in the match with God Arm. The race has become an endurance test, and both drivers are wearing thin. Something's got to give - and soon.
Episode 23

(Dub) Endless Battle

Takumi's greatest strength is his greatest weakness in the match with God Arm. The race has become an endurance test, and both drivers are wearing thin. Something's got to give - and soon.
Episode 24

(Dub) The Never-Ending Challenge

Takumi and God Arm speed toward the finish line. After the race ends, the rising star looks to the legend for a lesson in technique - and Project D looks into the future where new challengers wait for their shot.
Episode 24

(Sub) The Never-Ending Challenge

Takumi and God Arm speed toward the finish line. After the race ends, the rising star looks to the legend for a lesson in technique - and Project D looks into the future where new challengers wait for their shot.

