1 season available (8 episodes)

I Want to Save Your Life

Charles Stuart Platkin, also known as the Diet Detective, stages undercover health interventions. His mission is to coax Americans back to a more healthy lifestyle. "Do you want to see your daughter graduate from college?" he bluntly asks one target. Another woman is forced to walk 2.5 miles -- the distance she'd have to go to burn off the calories in the slice of chocolate cake he makes her carry as she walks. And no, she doesn't get to eat the cake after the walk. He works with each person to help them find out why they've developed the weight issues they struggle with, and then he helps them develop more effective ways to deal with their problems.more

Charles Stuart Platkin, also known as the Diet Detective, stages ...More

Starring: Charles Stuart Platkin

TVGHealth & WellnessExercise & FitnessTV Series2009

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

I Want to Save Your Life

Charles Stuart Platkin, also known as the Diet Detective, stages undercover health interventions. His mission is to coax Americans back to a more healthy lifestyle. "Do you want to see your daughter graduate from college?" he bluntly asks one target. Another woman is forced to walk 2.5 miles -- the distance she'd have to go to burn off the calories in the slice of chocolate cake he makes her carry as she walks. And no, she doesn't get to eat the cake after the walk. He works with each person to help them find out why they've developed the weight issues they struggle with, and then he helps them develop more effective ways to deal with their problems.

Starring: Charles Stuart Platkin

TVGHealth & WellnessExercise & FitnessTV Series2009

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.