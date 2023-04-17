About this Show

Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich

HITLER: THE LOST TAPES OF THE THIRD REICH is an examination of the life and times of Adolf Hitler, one of the most reviled figured in modern history. This series follows the full arc of his dramatic ascent, tyrannical reign, murderous criminality and ultimate undoing. It dives deep into the cultural, social and political influences that shaped him into a leader who could lure millions of Germans to support him in mass murder and world war. Immersive and intimate, it lays bare a Nazi leader’s deepest obsessions, personal motivations, closest relationships and crippling fears. Featuring never-before-broadcast archival material, this series is the definitive telling of the Hitler story – how an obscure man from the Austrian provinces became a modern symbol of human evil.