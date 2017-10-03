1 season available (12 episodes)

Glitzy Dolls Go DatingGlitzy Dolls Go Dating

Speed Dating Café is fast becoming the talk of the town, where dateless men and women look for a serious connection or a fling. Coworkers and partners in crime, Sassie and Chillie are complete opposites. Sassie is a swinging 32 year old who knows she's no spring chicken. She's become a regular at the Speed Dating Cafe, hoping to make even a halfway decent connection. Chillie is 27 and good at reading between the lines. She quietly analyzes the situation, sometimes interjecting one-liners here and there. The guys they meet here are... unique to say the least. Will love finally bloom for our Sassie and Chillie? Get ready to experience a brand-new kind of anime!more

AnimationTV Series2017
Speed Dating Café is fast becoming the talk of the town, where dateless men and women look for a serious connection or a fling. Coworkers and partners in crime, Sassie and Chillie are complete opposites. Sassie is a swinging 32 year old who knows she's no spring chicken. She's become a regular at the Speed Dating Cafe, hoping to make even a halfway decent connection. Chillie is 27 and good at reading between the lines. She quietly analyzes the situation, sometimes interjecting one-liners here and there. The guys they meet here are... unique to say the least. Will love finally bloom for our Sassie and Chillie? Get ready to experience a brand-new kind of anime!

