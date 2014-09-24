6 seasons available

Father Knows Best

TVG • Sitcom, Comedy, Family • TV Series • 1954

Maybe he didn't always know best, but beginning in 1954 insurance salesman Jim Anderson (Robert Young) of Springfield, Ohio, was America's favorite he

Maybe he didn’t always know best, but beginning in 1954 insurance salesman Jim Anderson (Robert Young) of Springfield, Ohio, was America’s favorite he...more

Episodes
Episode 1

A Day in the Country

The Andersons decide to take a weekend family drive in the country only to have their car break down.
Episode 2

Bud Branches Out

Bud develops a crush on his attractive French professor.
Episode 3

The Gardener's Big Day

The Anderson's Hispanic gardener is chosen to represent Springfield at the opening of a park but a couple of town council members are less than thrilled with the prospect.
Episode 4

The Imposter

Betty gets involved with a young lawyer who's posing as the owner of a radio store.
Episode 5

Bud Plays It Safe

In order to ensure himself of a spot on the football team roster, Bud begins dating the daughter of the head coach.
Episode 6

Bicycle Trip for Two

Jim and Margaret get into an argument while taking a bicycle trip.
Episode 7

First Disillusionment

Bud recounts to Kathy about the time he lost a job due to an applicant's faked credentials.
Episode 8

Margaret's Old Flame

Jim and Margaret recall the people they once dated as they prepare for their college reunion.
Episode 9

Kathy Becomes a Girl

The rest of the family tries to feminize tomboy Kathy.
Episode 10

Bud, the Willing Worker

In order to buy a boat, Bud takes a job pumping gas at a service station.
Episode 11

Turn the Other Cheek

Jim and Kathy both feel like their friends doublecrossed them.
Episode 12

Good Joke On Mom

Margaret tricks the family into believing that she's been selected chairperson of an important hospital building project.
Episode 13

Betty's Double

Betty wins a lookalike contest due to her close resemblance to an actress. The prize is a trip to Hollywood.
Episode 14

Father, the Naturalist

Father and Margaret head outside to explore nature.
Episode 15

Bud Hides Behind a Skirt

Betty leads a campaign for safe driving only to have brother Bud accused of reckless driving.
Episode 16

Togetherness

The Andersons are paid a visit by a newspaper reporter who's doing an article on family togetherness.
Episode 17

Second Best

Betty decides to compete in the previously all-male college fencing tournament.
Episode 18

Kathy's Big Deception

Kathy makes up an imaginary boyfriend so that her family will think she has a date for the community picnic.
Episode 19

Cupid Knows Best

The Anderson gardener, Frank, is lonely but is interested in someone.
Episode 20

The Big Test

Betty tries her hand at matchmaking for family gardener Frank and a gal who works in a flower shop.
Episode 21

Jim's Big Surprise

Jim announces that he has a big surprise for the Anderson clan.
Episode 22

Time to Retire

Bud's actions reaffirm an old man's belief in life and lead to an employment opportunity.
Episode 23

Bud, the Speculator

Never the sharpest tool in the shed, Bud loses $50 in a phony stock scheme.
Episode 24

The $500 Letter

When the Andersons receive a $500 check in the mail from a secret admirer, they try to discover the identity of the donor.
Episode 25

Adopted Daughter

In this flashback episode, Kathy recalls the time she mistakenly thought she was an adopted child.
Episode 26

Family Contest

Kathy enters her family in a photo contest.
Episode 27

Love and Learn

Needing help in English because he's not the brightest bulb in the box, Bud is assigned an attractive tutor and soon falls for her.
Episode 28

Blind Date

Betty dates a boy whom her galpals regard as a loser.
Episode 29

Betty's Career Problem

Betty finds herself competing against (and losing to) a boy in several collegiate contests. Now they're competing against each other for a job.
Episode 30

Bud Lives It up

In order to impress a girl, Bud starts spending money beyond his means.
Episode 31

Not His Type

Betty gets caught up in the middle of a lover's quarrel between two of her friends who plan to marry.
Episode 32

Betty's Graduation

This flashback episode recalls Betty and her reluctance to graduate from high school.

