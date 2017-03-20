1 season available

E60

Sports • DocumentariesTV Series • 2017

ESPN's award-winning primetime news magazine show featuring the biggest names and the

ESPN's award-winning primetime news magazine show featuring the b...More

Episodes
Season0

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor

Hilinski's Hope

The story of South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski's journey through the devastating loss of his brother, Tyler Hilinski, and a family's mission to change the conversation around mental health in college sports. (2019)

Dead Man Walking

E:60 investigates the murder-for-hire plot involving a former gang member and a well-known Houston boxing trainer Ramon Sosa. (2018)

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam’s unlikely journey from Cameroon to NBA champion, and the story of the man who inspired it all…his father.

Vince Carter

After 22 seasons in the NBA, Vince Carter reflects on the evolution of his game, his commitment to graduating from college, his complicated relationship with Toronto, and—yes—all those dunks.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins

Marshawn Lynch

E60: Marshawn Lynch

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski

JJ Watt

JJ Watt

Mike Evans

Mike Evans

After the Storm

After the Storm

Cam Newton

Cam Newton

Strongman: Beyond t

Strongman: Beyond the Mountain

Being Rex Chapman

The story of a former Kentucky basketball icon, through fame, addiction, and now redemption.

Jasmine Walker

Teenager Jasmine Walker tries to overcome homelessness and better her life through basketball.

Walk On

Walk On

The Contract

The Contract

Cliff Diving

Cliff Diving

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury

Coach Alto

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crash tragically claimed the lives of nine people, including NBA star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Among the passengers onboard, was a legend of a different sport, along with his wife and daughter.

Kobe Bryant

A look back as Lisa Salters sat down with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant to talk about his Philadelphia roots back in 2010.

Never Walk Alone

Never Walk Alone

Searching for Schuy

Searching for Schuye

Still Family

Still Family

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Joe Thomas

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas has never missed a snap. The six-time, first team All-Pro is destined for the Hall of Fame – yet, he has never made it to the post-season. Despite playing in more losses than any other player in the NFL.

Kam Chancellor

Seattle Seahawks Kam Chancellor is one of the NFL's fiercest intimidators, but off the field he has a soft side, especially for the person who inspired him to overcome the hardships of his childhood – his Mother.

Knowledge

Meet Edith Fuller, the youngest kid ever to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Mike Tyson

In a conversation with E:60's Jeremy Schaap, Mike Tyson discusses how a poor, troubled child from Brooklyn found purpose in his life as a fighter, how it all fell apart, in the ring and beyond, and where Tyson is now.

Behind the Beard

Behind the Beard

Goodell Project

Goodell Project

Grounds for Return

Grounds for Return

Ari Schultz

Ari Schultz

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott

Draymond Green

Draymond Green

Frog Jumping

Frog Jumping

Shear Will

The story behind a man whose heroic actions save the life of a little girl in the path of a loose horse at a California race track.

Rashaan Salaam: Burdens To Carry

In 1994, he won the Heisman Trophy. It was a burden he’d carry for the rest of his life. The life and legacy of Rashaan Salaam.

Together

Together

Underdog

Underdog

#LONGSHOT

13 year-old Owen Groesser, who is a kid with Down syndrome, loves basketball and his love for the game cannot be stopped and it is embraced by his community.

Football Player

Devon Berry was born with cerebral palsy, yet on Friday nights, Devon leaves his walker on the sideline, crawls onto the football field and plays the game he loves. E:60's Lisa Salters shares the remarkable journey of Devon Berry.

Enes Kanter

E:60 traveled to Turkey to tell the story of NBA player Enes Kanter.

Game One

The story behind ESPN's first ever live game broadcast.

Perfect Game

This E:60 episode takes a look inside the rare Perfect Game in baseball. (2018)

Paradise

On 11/8/18 the so-called "Camp Fire” ravaged the town of Paradise, California, changing lives in the small, tight-knit community forever. Among the devastation, a silver lining: the high school and the football field did not burn. E:60 has the story.

Last Call

On September 25th 2016, iconic announcer Vin Scully announced his last regular season Dodgers game. E:60's Jeremy Schaap sat down with the legendary broadcaster who reflects upon his epic journey.

Jake Olson

On September 2nd, 2017, USC long-snapper Jake Olson made college football history becoming the first blind player to play in a DI game. E:60 presents the personal journey that led Jake to his incredible moment.

Brolylegs

Brolylegs

DC's Universe

DC's Universe

The Squad

A 14-month, Outside the Lines investigation uncovered more than 40 men who say they were physically abused and mentally manipulated by their track coach, former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring.

Bat Dogs

When you think of famous New York Yankees, there's one name you've likely never heard of: Derby, the golden retriever. Pixar director Bob Peterson narrates this story about three generations of bat- chasing dogs – Derby, Chase and Rookie.

Madden Ratings

Meet the team responsible for creating and changing the ever controversial ratings in the video game Madden NFL.

Mike Leach

Mike Leach has blazed his own path in college football for nearly 30 years. The innovative head coach of the Washington State Cougars is as fascinating as he is polarizing.

Push

A look as two brothers whose lives have been altered in every way imaginable after becoming paralyzed in a car accident, push each other to the 2018 Wheelchair Basketball Association National Championship.

Alex Cora

How does a journeyman player with no managing experience get to the top of the baseball world so quickly? This past off-season Buster Olney travelled with Alex Cora to his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico to find out.

Body of Work

Basketball is an art form, but within the game is art that is much more permanent. Steve Wiebe, one of the NBA's most sought after tattoo artists, is the man behind each masterpiece.

Child Jockeys

E:60 and National Geographic correspondent Mariana Van Zeller takes viewers into the world of child jockeys in Indonesia.

Isaiah Austin

Heading into the 2014 NBA draft Isaiah Austin was projected by many to be a first round pick out of Baylor University. Now, five years later, he is proving just how far he is willing to go, and the risk he is willing to take…to keep his dream alive.

Ja Morant

A look at 19-year-old Ja Morant who was one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, but not long ago, he was largely unknown and almost never discovered.

Moment of Impact

A look at 20-year-old Billy Monger who accomplished what many thought impossible after a devastating wreck caused him to lose his legs: he won his first formula race.

Tobin Heath

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team veteran, Tobin Heath, is known for dropping jaws with her masterful ball skills. Off the field, though, Tobin has remained incredibly private—until now.

Darko

Darko Milicic, one of the most notorious busts in NBA history, has found success - as a farmer.

Lovely Finish

As a wildfire blazed a path through southern California in December 2017, a race horse trainer is badly burned trying to save his prized filly – what happens next is the story of resilience, healing and a unique bond between a man and his horse.

Mandarich

E:60 profiles former Michigan State offensive lineman Tony Mandarich, who was the darling of the 1989 NFL Draft. His career never lived up to expectations.

Red Panda

E:60 tells the story of Red Panda's remarkable journey from the stages of communist China to the hardwood of the NBA.

Baseball Card Story

ESPN Plus Presents: E60's The Baseball Card Story (The Contest).

Jose Fernandez

Maritza Fernandez remembers her son Jose Fernandez's incredible life, and discusses the aftermath of his tragic death.

Mike Trout

A rare in-depth interview with LA Angels Mike Trout and an all-access look at the people and places that made him the best player in Major League Baseball.

Mikey

For Mikey Brannigan, 19, running isn't an escape - it's a doorway to a life that autism had once closed off.

P9008

The powerful story of Charleston Hartfield, a youth football coach, military veteran, and Las Vegas police officer, who was one of the 58 people killed on October 1, 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Breanna Stewart

WNBA champion Breanna Stewart talks candidly about her experience as a victim of childhood sexual abuse and how she became one of the most elite female basketball players in the country.

Fast Tracked

Follow along as three female athletes attempt to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics and make history as the first bobsled team from Africa.

Chris Bosh

A life-threatening health battle forced 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh out of the game. Before heading into retirement, he sits down with Lisa Salters to reflect on a career that was cut short, his legacy, and life after basketball.

Ferguson

E:60 follows the McCluer South Berkley High School football team as they begin the 2014 season amidst rioting and violence in their divided hometown.

Michelle Waterson

UFC fighter Michelle Waterson balances her career in the cage with being a mother to her 8 year-old daughter.

Spartan Secrets

ESPN Plus Presents: Spartan Secrets

Spartan Silence

ESPN Plus Presents: Spartan Silence

The Missing Piece

A detailed look at UMBC head coach Ryan Odom and the battle he and his family faced before his team ever took the court against top seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Carmen

Lifelong New England Patriots fan Carmen Tarleton shares her harrowing and courageous personal journey through domestic violence.

Letterman

A High School football coach uses the power of the written word to change the lives of his players.

The Hefty Lefty

The Hefty Lefty was a star quarterback in college at University of Kentucky and then as a back-up to Eli Manning playing for the New York Giants in the NFL. Today, Jared Lorenzen is fighting for his life.

Travis Roy

E:60 and Tom Rinaldi take a look back at the moment that changed the life of Travis Roy and also showed us where that moment has led him, twenty years on. (2016)

Turf Investigation

Thousands of athletic fields in the US are a synthetic turf made of tiny black rubber pellets such as pieces of tires, which contain several known carcinogens. An E:60 investigation as many athletes who played on these fields now have cancer.

Hailey's Hand

Born with just two fingers on her dominant right hand, Hailey Dawson would see her mother's determination and a university's technological breakthrough provide her with something she never had, and the ability to do something she always wanted.

The Calhoun Project

Jim Calhoun has come out of retirement to coach a team you probably never heard of. E:60 gives you an all access look at Calhoun's return to coaching, as he leads Division III University of St. Joseph in its first season with a basketball program.

Eugene Monroe

Former player Eugene Monroe shares his candid thoughts on Roger Goodell, the NFL and how marijuana could change the game. (2017)

The Good Son

For years, Dwyane Wade’s mother struggled with alcohol and drug addiction before becoming an ordained minister and preaching at the church her son built for her. Today Wade and his mother share a story of forgiveness and redemption.

Hurley

The compelling story of Bobby Hurley, the point guard who helped launch the Duke basketball dynasty.

Mariano Rivera

From having to make his own glove as a kid in Panama, to becoming the first unanimous selection into the Baseball Hall of Fame, this is the incredible story of a Yankees immortal.

Identity - The Deland McCullough Story

Long before Deland McCullough was a coach, an NFL running back, and a hall of famer at the University of Miami (OH), he was an orphan in Youngstown, Ohio. With nothing but questions, an improbable journey reveals an unbelievable discovery.

Bonds of Earth

When the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger was lost more than three decades ago, it was a national tragedy. But there’s a story about that moment in time that you haven’t heard. Not a story of something lost, but something found.

ESports Evil Geniuses: Throne of Games

The true story of the Evil Geniuses and their pursuit of gaming immortality.

Dream On

Emmy Award winning special presents the incredible stories of survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Narrated by Academy-award winning actor Ben Affleck and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (2014)

22 Harvest Street

In a case of mistaken identity, a University of Rochester football player is kidnapped and tortured as a result of actions committed by another teammate – a star player.

Life as Matt

The incredible journey of a high school track star’s transition from Maya to Matt and an in-depth look at what it means to be transgender.

Qatar's World Cup

An Emmy Award winning investigation into the human cost of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where watchdog groups estimate 4,000 immigrant workers building stadiums and infrastructure will die from working and living conditions.

Rickey Dixon

In 2013, Former NFL star Rickey Dixon was diagnosed with ALS. Today, in the aftermath of the contentious $1 billion NFL concussion lawsuit, Rickey’s family struggles to care for him and are battling their own lawyers for the money they need.

The Dictator's Team

A seven month investigation details how the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by FIFA’s tacit support, has woven soccer and the country’s World Cup bid into its grisly campaign of state-sponsored oppression. (2017)

Love is Stronger

The day after the 2015 Charleston Emanuel AME church massacre, the teenaged son of one of the victims, Chris Singleton, faced the nation and shared a message: “love is stronger than hate” – powerful words that helped heal a city and the nation.

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson is the new face of NASCAR. Get to know the first Japanese-American driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series, and the personal journey behind his race to the top of the NASCAR standings.

Barnyard Buddies

Some of the world's fastest thoroughbreds get to the winner's circle only with a little help from a friend. (2016)

Simone Biles

Simone Biles has been called the “Michael Jordan of Gymnastics.” As the 19 year-old prepared for her first Olympic Games, Biles gave E:60 an all-access look at her life and opened up about the twist of fate that helped her become a champion. (2016)

The Last Round

The world watched as Muhammad Ali had his last ride - 20 miles of Nashville streets lined with tens of thousands of fans waving goodbye as "The Champ" made his way to his final resting place.

Ezekiel Elliott

From a St. Louis suburb and a small private school, to a first round draft pick and the Dallas Cowboys - E:60 presents the story behind the remarkable rise of Ezekiel Elliott. (2016)

Made In Dietrich: The Life of Acey Shaw

A coaching icon Geno Auriemma lends his voice to the high school basketball story of the year - a small-town basketball coach whose determination and perseverance embodies the spirit of his tight-knit town.

Steph Curry

Here is all-access look at the life of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry - a long shot who became the NBA’s best shooter, and of the excellence and determination that runs in his family.

American: Ibtihaj Muhammad

The incredible story of Ibtihaj Muhammad who challenges stereotypes and prejudice on her remarkable journey to making Olympic history.

Made in Flint: Claressa Shields

An Olympic gold medalist becomes a symbol of hope for a desperate city. Flint, Michigan's Claressa Shields shares with E:60 her story of survival and triumph.

The Rest of the Story

On March 13th, 2015, North Carolina State Wolfpack fan Scott Park was living the dream of every fan. The chance to win a million bucks. All he had to do was sink one half-court shot at the ACC Tournament.

Pictures: Penny Saved

This is the story of iconic NBA star Penny Hardaway and a powerful act of friendship, built upon a shared love of basketball.

Minneflowta

Senior Hair Correspondent Barry Melrose travelled to Minnesota to see why an annual high school hockey tournament is taking the Gopher State by storm!
Owen & Haatchi

Owen & Haatchi
Catching Kayla

For high school track runner Kayla Montgomery, multiple sclerosis means loosing feeling in her legs during races and dramatically collapsing at the finish line. Still, her sights were set on a state title. What happened her senior season defied all odds.
LEAF

Since being drafted #2 behind Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL draft, Ryan Leaf has been labeled the biggest draft bust in NFL draft history. Nearly 20 years later, Leaf bares all in the story behind his rise and dramatic fall.
Setenta Sete

On 11/28/16, the Brazilian soccer team, Chapecoense, was on route to the biggest match in the history of the club, when their plane crashed into a remote hillside. E:60 tells the unforgettable story of pain, loss, rebirth and anger.
Project 11

An all-access journey with veteran NBL QB Alex Smith who suffered a severe leg break during the 2018 NFL season.
Episode 24

Imperfect

Imperfect: Roy Halladay
Forever Broncos

The intimate and untold stories behind the tragic bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.
Southmost

On an unprecedented episode of E:60, Univision’s Jorge Ramos travels to both sides of the US-Mexico divide to tell the story of one of the most unique rivalries in high school sports.
Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is no longer a prodigy as he now bears the weight of great expectations for club and for country. Now, the highest American soccer player ever as he joins coveted English Premier League club, Chelsea FC.
Les Miles

E:60's Tom Rinaldi sits down with Les Miles to get to the heart of what lured him back to the sidelines, what lies ahead for the Jayhawks and what motivated him to pursue an acting career during his hiatus from the gridiron.
Sammy Sosa

In September 1988, the sports world was transfixed by two players chasing baseball history. 20 years later, after allegations of PED use and other criticisms, Sammy Sosa grants a rare interview and look into his personal life.
Julian Edelman

E60: Julian Edelman

