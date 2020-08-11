Doubling Down with the Derricos

1 season available (7 episodes)

The day-to-day adventures of an energetic and loving young family with 14 children co...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Multiples Multiplied!

Karen and Deon Derrico have a knack for conceiving multiples, even quintuplets, naturally; however, the stakes are running extra high with their most-recent set of triplets, who seem to be ready for the world well before their due date.
Episode 2

Multiple Aftershocks

Deon manages the household of 11 children while Karen goes on bed rest in the hospital. When an earthquake shakes up Las Vegas, however, the Derricos' plans to carry the triplets to 32 weeks goes completely awry.
Episode 3

Triple Jeopardy

The family experiences life after the birth of the latest set of multiples -- the triplets. While everyone is overjoyed when two babies finally make it home, Karen and Deon struggle to find courage as Awesome Dawsyn's heart surgery date approaches.
Episode 4

Home for the Holidays?

The holidays are here, and the family prays for a Christmas miracle -- that Awesome Dawsyn can finally leave the hospital and come home. When the Derricos' wish comes true, however, they face a challenge far greater than they're ready for.
Episode 5

Divide and Conquer

Dawsyn's settled at home, but it's just a matter of time before the final surgery, and tensions are high. Splitting responsibilities has Karen questioning whether she and Dawsyn are getting the support they need. Meanwhile, GG drops a bomb about Darian.
Episode 6

For the Love of Dawsyn

Deon worries he'll fall apart if he attends Dawsyn's surgery. Darian opens up to her parents about the challenges of being the oldest of 14 children. Dawsyn's surgery day arrives, and the family prays for a good outcome.
Episode 7

Quarantine with Eighteen

The Derricos endure the coronavirus pandemic with two high-risk family members in their house: GG and Dawsyn. Despite making every effort to stay safe, Deon and Karen's worst fears are realized when Dawsyn is rushed to the ER in the middle of the night.

About this Show

The day-to-day adventures of an energetic and loving young family with 14 children comprising quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins.

