A closer look at the transgressions, crimes, and scandals from the world of football,...more

TV14SportsDocumentariesCrimeFootballTV Series2021

Episode 1

Wide Receiver Divas

Chad Johnson's theatrics off the field lead to the demise of his career. Why is it that Johnson and so many others whose antics distracted from their play are all wide receivers?
Episode 2

The Dark Art of Bill Belichick

New England’s Bill Belichick is the most successful coach in the history of the NFL. How has he managed to overcome scandals while cementing his standing as a master tactician?
Episode 3

Once a Raider, Always a Raider

The Oakland Raiders hold the dubious title of “Dirtiest Team in the NFL.” What happens when they sign the biggest pariah in the modern era: Bill Romanowski?
Episode 4

Playing With Pain

For years, the NFL has been dealing with shifty team doctors and nebulous league regulations that have resulted in players suffering from addiction to painkillers and more.
Episode 5

Why Can't Cleveland Win?

When the Cleveland Browns returned to the NFL, it was with the promise of bringing a winner to Cleveland. Instead, they became the worst team of the 21st Century.
Episode 6

FANatics

Football fans have a reputation for being dedicated to the point of lunacy. In the rivalry between Cowboys and Eagles, one demonstration of passion ends with severe consequences.

About this Show

Dark Side of Football

A closer look at the transgressions, crimes, and scandals from the world of football, exploring the tension between America's undying love for the game and its ability to corrupt and damage those who live and die for it.

