3 seasons available (20 episodes)
3 seasons available
(20 episodes)
About this Show
Black Love
BLACK LOVE is a docuseries created by newlywed filmmakers to highlight love stories from the Black community and answer the question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” Couples featured have been married anywhere from 1 to 70 years and are from all walks of life. Black Love pulls back the curtain on how love begins and the reality of life-long love, offering proof that it can happen for everyone, but it isn’t a cakewalk. The show shares jaw dropping, sometimes cringe-worthy, other times utterly magical, always-true love stories.
Starring: Terry CrewsRebecca CrewsLeToya LuckettTommicus WalkerDavid Mann
