3 seasons available

Black LoveBlack Love

TV14Documentaries • RomanceBlack StoriesTV Series • 2017

BLACK LOVE is a docuseries created by newlywed filmmakers to highlight love stories f...more

BLACK LOVE is a docuseries created by newlywed filmmakers to high...More

Start watching Black Love

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

3 seasons available (20 episodes)

3 seasons available

(20 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1 2 4
Episode 1

How Love Starts

Finding love may be an answered prayer or an unwanted distraction for some.
Episode 2

Newlyweds

Newlywed couples share their hard truths about early marriage.
Episode 3

Mental Illness

Whether sprouting from a resurfaced childhood trauma or a rare physical illness, an onset of mental health issues can happen suddenly. Couples share how they deal with these uncharted territories in their marriages.
Episode 4

Finding a Rhythm

Couple discuss their experiences with compromise and communication.
Episode 5

Stand by Me

A couple shares how suddenly losing their child taught them a deeper love.
Episode 6

Making It Last

The couples talk about the keys to making intimacy last in a marriage.
Episode 7

In This Together, Part 1

In Part 1 of this Black Love special event, couples whose families and lives were directly affected by the COVID-19 global health crisis share their stories.
Episode 8

In This Together, Part 2

The vow "in sickness or health" becomes reality as couples continue facing COVID-19 and its effects. They share the lessons they've learned in Part 2 of this "Black Love" special event.

About this Show

Black Love

BLACK LOVE is a docuseries created by newlywed filmmakers to highlight love stories from the Black community and answer the question, “What does it take to make a marriage work?” Couples featured have been married anywhere from 1 to 70 years and are from all walks of life. Black Love pulls back the curtain on how love begins and the reality of life-long love, offering proof that it can happen for everyone, but it isn’t a cakewalk. The show shares jaw dropping, sometimes cringe-worthy, other times utterly magical, always-true love stories.

Starring: Terry CrewsRebecca CrewsLeToya LuckettTommicus WalkerDavid Mann

TV14DocumentariesRomanceBlack StoriesTV Series • 2017
  • hd
You May Also Like
Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
This Is Us
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2016)
Ancient Aliens
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Resident
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
ABC News Specials
TV14 • Documentaries, News • TV Series (2006)
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Divorce Court
TV14 • Reality, Legal • TV Series (1999)
Unsolved Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (1988)
Sex and the City
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1998)
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on